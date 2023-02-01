Berlin Barracks/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3004672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/01/23 at 1033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in Plainfield, VT

REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE:

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Berlin Barracks is seeking assistance from the public in reference to an ongoing criminal investigation. Investigators are looking to identify persons who attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997. If you, or someone you know attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997, please contact Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

