Berlin Barracks/Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/01/23 at 1033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in Plainfield, VT
REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE:
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Berlin Barracks is seeking assistance from the public in reference to an ongoing criminal investigation. Investigators are looking to identify persons who attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997. If you, or someone you know attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997, please contact Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648