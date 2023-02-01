Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,389 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/23 at 1033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in Plainfield, VT

 

 

REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE:

 

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Berlin Barracks is seeking assistance from the public in reference to an ongoing criminal investigation. Investigators are looking to identify persons who attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997. If you, or someone you know attended or were employed by Flanders Early Learning Center at Goddard College in the town of Plainfield, VT between 1996 and 1997, please contact Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.