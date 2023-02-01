Submit Release
Application Open for MDA Value-Added Grant Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program.

The program provides funding to help processors add value to Minnesota agricultural products by investing in production capacity, market diversification, and market access for value-added products.

Applicants must:

  • Be an individual (including farmers), business, agricultural cooperative, nonprofit, educational institution, or local unit of government (including tribal governments) engaged in the processing of Minnesota agricultural products.
  • Currently reside in Minnesota or be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1 million in this round of funding using a competitive review process. The maximum equipment award is $150,000, and the minimum award is $1,000. Grantees are responsible for at least 75% of the total project cost as a cash match.

The AGRI Value-Added Grant application must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, through the MDA’s online application system. Decisions are expected in early May.

If a grant application submitted during the Fiscal Year 2023 AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant round was not selected, it will automatically be considered for this AGRI Value-Added Grant round.

For more information, visit the AGRI Value-Added Grant Program website.

###

Media Contact
Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6193
Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us

