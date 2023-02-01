Application Open for MDA Value-Added Grant Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program.

The program provides funding to help processors add value to Minnesota agricultural products by investing in production capacity, market diversification, and market access for value-added products.

Applicants must:

Be an individual (including farmers), business, agricultural cooperative, nonprofit, educational institution, or local unit of government (including tribal governments) engaged in the processing of Minnesota agricultural products.

Currently reside in Minnesota or be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1 million in this round of funding using a competitive review process. The maximum equipment award is $150,000, and the minimum award is $1,000. Grantees are responsible for at least 75% of the total project cost as a cash match.

The AGRI Value-Added Grant application must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, through the MDA’s online application system. Decisions are expected in early May.

If a grant application submitted during the Fiscal Year 2023 AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant round was not selected, it will automatically be considered for this AGRI Value-Added Grant round.

For more information, visit the AGRI Value-Added Grant Program website.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us