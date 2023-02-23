Submit Release
Tombstone Book Festival Announces Author Lineup

1st Annual Tombstone Western Book Festival

The 1st Annual Western Book Festival includes a roster of award-winning and bestselling authors

The 1st Annual Tombstone Western Book Festival promises to be a huge success and Cochise County is proud to welcome the best selling speakers lined up for the event.”
— Doug Hocking, Author and Festival Organizer
TOMBSTONE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cochise County Corral of Westerners and the Cochise County Historical Society today announced the full author lineup for its 1st annual event. The Tombstone Western Book Festival includes more than a dozen authors, musicians, and filmmakers, some who will be giving presentations about their work on Wednesday, March 1 from 10 A.M. and 8 P.M.

Among those authors, artists, and filmmakers who will be there are True West magazine’s own Bob Boze Bell and Jana Bommersbach, Western Writers of America President Phil Mills, Will Rogers Medallion Award winners Bill Markley and Jana Cleere, Spur Award finalist Doug Hocking, New Mexico/Arizona Book Award winner Melody Groves, Wild Bunch Film Festival Award winners Manuela Schneider and Carol Markstrom, regional author Steve delGado, and New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss.

The 1st Annual Tombstone Festival of Western Books will be held at Schieffelin Hall in Tombstone, Arizona. Attendance is free. For more information email inkslinger@cochisecountycorral.org.

