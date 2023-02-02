CDI Energy Products Acquires EGC Enterprises

Business Acquisition - Companies Joining Forces - CDI Energy Products, LLC, a global leader in high-performance polymer product manufacturing, today announced the acquisition of EGC Enterprises, Inc

CDI Energy Products, LLC, a global leader in high-performance polymer product manufacturing, today announced the acquisition of EGC Enterprises, Inc.

CDI Energy Products Logo

CDI Energy Products Logo

EGC Enterprises Logo

EGC Enterprises Logo

CDI, a global leader in high-performance polymer product manufacturing, acquired EGC Enterprises, Inc., a leading producer of graphite-based sealing products.

We see business synergy and the chance to deliver greater value to our global customers. EGC shares CDI’s safety & quality commitment, and we look forward to driving innovation through collaboration.”
— Clint Metcalf, CDI President
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Energy Products, LLC, a global leader in high-performance polymer product manufacturing, today announced the acquisition of EGC Enterprises, Inc., a leading producer of graphite-based sealing products with locations in Ohio and North Carolina. The desired result of this acquisition will present an exciting opportunity to increase the global reach, operational expertise, and diverse array of services available to CDI and EGC’s customers worldwide. The transaction officially closed on January 31st.

“We see synergy within our two businesses and the chance to deliver greater value to our customers around the globe. EGC shares CDI’s commitment to safety and quality, and we look forward to driving innovation through future collaborative opportunities,” says Clint Metcalf, CDI President.

The acquisition of EGC fits into CDI’s strategy to expand its market share in industries with growing demand, including power generation, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and water treatment, while enhancing its flexible graphite capabilities. By acquiring EGC, CDI will aim to consolidate its graphite-based manufacturing and production, add more production capacity in its locations in Houston and Singapore, and expand its robust product line to include thermal management capabilities.

Hugh Slater, CEO of EGC, commented, "As we continue to support our clients with best-in-class safety, quality, and service and offer our employees a fantastic place to work and further their careers, we are thrilled to start this new chapter with CDI. We will be able to elevate EGC to a whole new level with the support of CDI's integrity, experience, and industry knowledge."

Per the terms of the acquisition, EGC will integrate CDI’s Safety, Sustainability, and Continuous Improvement Programs while continuing to operate as EGC Enterprises, Inc.

Citizens Bank served as the exclusive financial adviser to EGC during the acquisition process.

Kari Schoeffler
CDI Energy Products
+ +1 832-785-9304
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CDI Energy Products Acquires EGC Enterprises

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kari Schoeffler
CDI Energy Products
+ +1 832-785-9304
Company/Organization
CDI Energy Products
8103 Rankin Road
Humble, Texas, 77396
United States
+1 281-446-6662
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CDI Energy Products is a Michelin Group Company with locations serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products, wear components and functional parts. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities deliver full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested on-site. We serve the Aerospace, Automotive, General Industrial, Hydrogen, LNG & Cryogenics, Medical, Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Semiconductor, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Water Treatment markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.

CDI Energy Products Website

More From This Author
CDI Energy Products Acquires EGC Enterprises
CDI Energy Products Received NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Drinking Water Systems Components Certification
CDI Energy Products Launches New WSP Extreme® Series in its Tuff Breed® Well Service Packing Line
View All Stories From This Author