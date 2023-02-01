EarthX Expo Brings Industry Disruptors and Innovators of Tomorrow Together at the Business and Innovation Pavilion
EarthX, which was started as a predominantly consumer event more than a decade ago, has evolved into the world’s largest green gathering.
As part of our Earth. Day 2023 event, EarthX is fostering a business-to-business experience highlighting the increasingly important role corporations play in industry, commerce and sustainability”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthX, which was started as a predominantly consumer event more than a decade ago, has evolved into the world’s largest green gathering, convening heads of industry, thought leaders, investors, innovators, researchers, policymakers and the everyday global citizen. But the massive event and expo brings more than products and ideas geared for consumers. As a part of the three-day event, April 21-23 at Dallas’ Fair Park, EarthX is launching the Business and Innovation Pavilion, a multi-focal opportunity for top business leaders to share best practices and meet the next generation of sustainability-minded business innovators and researchers.
— EarthX Executive Vice President Keith Bass
“In 2021, a new company relocated to Texas every six days. As part of our Earth Day 2023 event, EarthX is fostering a business-to-business experience highlighting the increasingly important role corporations play in industry, commerce and sustainability,” explained EarthX Executive Vice President Keith Bass. “We’re inviting America’s most innovative businesses and universities to participate and share their sustainable business practices.”
Three key components lead the Business and Innovation Pavilion. First, the EarthX Natural Resource Reduction Challenge highlights businesses that are creating meaningful sustainability and resource impacts without negative fiscal impact. Second, a College Communications Competition showcases the ideas of the country’s leading scholars in the environmental and natural sciences. Finally, the Innovator Commercialization Showcase provides a forum designed to showcase innovations created by invited business startups hoping to commercialize their products and services with industries faced with sustainability challenges.
North Texas-based Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will sponsor this innovative experience. The synergy between natural resource companies and sustainably-minded innovators is perfect for the century-old company with roots in the Fair Park area. Beginning as a metals recycling company in 1915, CMC has expanded and evolved into a leader in sustainable steelmaking and construction solutions.
“CMC is proud to support EarthX 2023 where we can showcase some of our innovation and technology as well as educate the public on our role in the circular economy,” CEO Barbara Smith said. “Engaging with companies to share innovative new best practices is key to maintaining sustainable solutions not only for our industry but for dozens of others with roots here in North Texas and beyond.”
A business or government entity entering the EarthX Sustainable Business Challenge will showcase a project they have implemented that has provided an impactful natural resource reduction. They will showcase these innovations for both public and business viewing and for judging by a panel of leading environmental leaders and academics. Projects will be evaluated based upon the following criteria:
• Substantial elimination of energy, water and/or waste usage without negatively impacting the organization’s overall business performance
• Utilization of outside-the-box thinking
• Dedication in the pursuit of success at all levels of the organization
• Tactics easy for other organizations to adopt
• Methods worthy of sharing with the public
The winning company will receive a prize as well as a monetary donation to the charity of their choice. Businesses must enter by March 21 at https://earthx.org/earthx-b2b-pr/.
Nearly a dozen colleges and universities are expected to participate in the EarthX College Communications Competition. Participating university departments can select up to four students to participate. Each student will become a subject-matter expert in one key natural resource area and create a communications plan to advocate for public awareness and impact. The top students will be paired with mentors from entrants in the EarthX Sustainability Challenge to collaborate on a final presentation, which they will share live at the EarthX Expo. While the goal of the competition is to allow these student leaders to network and connect with companies in their field. Universities interested in participating should contact Terry Beck at terry.beck at EarthX.org
Finally, the EarthxConnect: Innovator Commercialization Showcase, which is part of the 2023 E-Capital Summit, will invite innovative startups to provide live pitch and product presentations onstage to both investors and industry leaders. They’ll showcase emerging solutions-oriented products and services designed to address sustainability-related issues challenging businesses as they try to balance reduced environmental footprint and improved financial or operational performance. Companies interested in participating in this showcase should apply before February 15 on the E-Capital Summit website: https://earthx.org/conferences/e-capital-summit.
EarthX founder Trammell S. Crow believes the future of EarthX must include participation of business and industry as partners in creating a better tomorrow.
“EarthX is about balance. We’re working to create awareness of the much-needed balance between ensuring a clean and sustainable environment and a healthy economy,” Crow explained. “Because many commercial and industrial businesses contribute to natural resource consumption, we must have active involvement from the business and innovation community. Having these thought leaders engage with the public and with each other is core to the mission of the EarthX Conference & Expo.”
For information on attending or participating in EarthX, visit earthx.org/expo.
ABOUT EARTHX
EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and television network and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming TV services, mobile devices, and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media and films.
Visit EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Kelly Hunter
Sunwest Communications
+1 9724894361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube