February 1, 2023

TN Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Teams Up with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga State on Serving Tennesseans with Disabilities

Commissioner Turner visits higher education programs to expand opportunities for students with disabilities and bring awareness to career paths in early intervention

CHATTANOOGA— The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Brad Turner visited the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga State Community College to discuss serving Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities through higher education programs and careers in early intervention.

“Strengthening our partnerships with universities and community colleges will better the lives of Tennesseans with disabilities,” said Commissioner Turner. “We’ve seen the impact early intervention and inclusive higher education can have for the people we support throughout their lifespans. They increase independence, expand skill sets, improve employment outcomes, and build confidence. Partnerships like these continue to propel our state forward to providing every opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the lives they envision for themselves.”

DIDD launched the Tennessee Believes program in 2021 to increase opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at colleges and universities across the state. Since launching, Tennessee Believes grants have created new inclusive higher education programs and expanded current programs at four higher education institutions. Chattanooga State Community College is exploring options to develop a program for its campus.

"At Chattanooga State, our purpose is to support and empower everyone in our community to learn without limits. This rings true as we start developing a new college program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the full support of the administration and community,” said Rebecca Aslinger, Assistant Professor in Early Childhood Education. “Commissioner Turner's motivational talks have propelled our students, faculty, and staff forward in this endeavor. As an experienced educator, I see the endless possibilities for this program. Moreover, as a mother of an intellectually disabled child, I see a bright and limitless future for him."

Additionally, Commissioner Turner had the opportunity to discuss with students career paths within the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), a voluntary program that offers therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities.

“We are so thankful for Commissioner Turner’s visit to UTC and Chattanooga State and hear about his passion for family and community inclusion,” said Dr. Kim Wingate, interim co-director of the UTC School of Education and associate professor. “We are very proud of how deeply invested our

hardworking Mocs are with our local community and know that this visit will be meaningful to all parties. As a person who has dedicated my career to exceptional education, this mission is very near and dear to my heart. I can’t wait to see our students be inspired to serve in this profession.”

Learn more about TEIS here: https://www.tn.gov/didd/teis

Learn more about Tennessee Believes here: https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/tn-believes.html

DIDD is the state agency responsible for administering services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support thousands of people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), state-operated ICF/IIDs, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to children ages birth to three years old with developmental delays or disabilities through the Tennessee Early Intervention System, and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through the Katie Beckett Program.