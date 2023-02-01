Equator Announces Launch of First Ever Garage Appliance Suite Bundle

Garage Bundle - Appliance Suite

Designed to function as a complete, whole-room solution, the Garage Bundle pairs the company’s best-selling freezer-refrigerator and outdoor air conditioner

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is delighted to announce the launch of its first-ever appliance suite — the Garage Bundle (GABD 1). Pairing the innovative features of the Conserv FR 1400SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator and the Equator Advanced Appliances OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner, this bundle is ideal for those looking to convert their garage into an expansion of their current living space.

“After months upon months of development, we’re incredibly excited about the release of our brand new appliance suites.” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “With home renovations and expanding one’s living space being such a popular choice nowadays, we decided to first launch our Garage Bundle. Rather than having to go in and out of your garage to get beverages and snacks, or to cool down in the summer months, you can now comfortably relax in your garage throughout the day.”

Aimed at keeping garage spaces cool and comfortable during the warmest months of the year, the Equator Advanced Appliances OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner is already a top-selling appliance. Four universal wheels make moving this portable, freestanding AC unit easy and hassle-free. Once in-place, users of the OAC 2000 enjoy power-off protection, compressor overload protection, low noise, and a built-in compressor that delivers approximately 7,000 BTUs of cooling capacity.

Further enhancing the comfort and livability of one’s garage space is the Conserv FR 1400SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator. Regarded as the ultimate appliance, the 1400SS-N model can be switched between a refrigerator and a freezer according to your needs. It is freestanding, emits just 45 DB(A) of sound while in-use, and has a simplified digital door display. The interior comes equipped with four adjustable glass shelves, a frost free design, and a bright interior LED light.

When used in combination with one another, the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner and the 1400SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator help create a cozy space that can serve as an expansion to one’s home.

The Garage Bundle Appliance Suite is now available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide for $2,439.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 32nd year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.