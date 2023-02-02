Face Verification 13.0 from Neurotechnology Includes Improved Algorithms for Face Recognition and Liveness Detection

Face Verification 13.0 from Neurotechnology is designed for the integration of high-quality face capture, secure facial authentication and robust face liveness detection into mobile and web applications for secure biometric identification. Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Version 13.0 of Face Verification has a new Presentation Attack Detection algorithm for mobile and web applications that is iBeta certified.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of their new Face Verification system. Face Verification 13.0 is designed for the integration of high-quality face capture, secure facial authentication and robust face liveness detection into mobile and web applications. It includes a small-footprint version of Neurotechnology’s latest facial recognition algorithm – which ranked among the top results in the NIST FRVT 1:1 evaluation – making it ideal for digital identity onboarding, payment, banking, telecommunications and other face recognition uses on personal devices.The new Face Verification system has the ability to very accurately verify the identity of people wearing medical masks, as proven in the Face Mask Effects benchmark by NIST. The new presentation attack detection (PAD) algorithm has further achieved Level 1 certification by iBeta laboratory in compliance with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, proving its robust resilience against spoof attacks, including photos, videos and 3D paper masks.Face Verification 13.0 also includes functionality that enables developers to easily automate any required updates of the recognition algorithm directly within the final user application. This ensures older data formats are compatible with Face Verification 13.0 algorithms for optimal accuracy. An application developed with Face Verification SDK can allow the end user to upgrade the old face data stored in his mobile to the new format in a secure and seamless way.“One of our fundamental goals is to keep our technology ahead of customer needs in the biometric sector, so we are continually expanding the capabilities of our solutions,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “While the secure identity market offers a few seemingly similar products, our technology is differentiated by its superior reliability – due to our long experience in the field – and by its versatility in a wide range of applications.”Face Verification 13.0 is easily interoperable with other Neurotechnology products for face recognition. For a complete digital ID management experience, Face Verification includes optional functionality for conducting duplicate identity checks during the enrollment phase through MegaMatcher ABIS . Face Verification is also compatible with MegaMatcher On Card from Neurotechnology to grant an extra layer of security during verification through the use of contactless smart cards. And compatibility with VeriLook SDK enables secure and private authentication within offline self-service kiosks.Face Verification 13.0 and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A demo application of the web service is available at www.faceverification.online. An Android demo, a trial version of the SDK and a trial version of the web service are also available. For more information, go to www.faceverification.com or www.neurotechnology.com ABOUT NEUROTECHNOLOGYNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural networks capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Neurotechnology's biometric algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, and IREX. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India’s Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of almost 2 billion people.

