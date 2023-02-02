Biocell Ltd announced UK patent grant
Biocell Ltd announces it was granted a UK patent by the UK's Intellectual Property Office for ‘Composition for the treatment of urinary tract infections’.
— Laura Mann Kevehazi
The biotech company engaged in discovery and development of several Phyto based OTC products for women’s health, announced it was granted a UK patent by the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office for ‘Composition for the treatment of urinary tract infections’.
Additionally, a notice of allowance was received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding the US patent application.
Founded by Dr Laura Mann Kevehazi, a patented inventor and medical researcher: 'Biocell capitalises on long term research in preventive health; we are working on several IP backed formulations addressing unmet needs in urinary, breast and prostate health conditions affecting large demographics.
Our focus is shifting the paradigm from sick care to healthcare, enabling every person to take a proactive role in their health’
As many as 60% of women experience lower urinary tract infections during their lives, in particular post menopause. Due to increasing antibiotic resistance, the majority of UTI causing bacteria are resistant to one antibiotic, with almost 80% resistant to at least two antibiotics, resulting in approximately 20-30% of sepsis cases originating in the urinary tract. This affects in particular women from disadvantaged socio-economic groups with limited access to healthcare.
According to World Health Organisation: ‘Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, can affect anyone, of any age, in any country’ https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antibiotic-resistance.
Professor Dame Sally Davis, UK Special Envoy for Antimicrobial Resistance emphasizes the overuse of antibiotics is ‘leading us down a path of disaster’ There is an urgent unmet need to address antibiotic resistant UTIs.
Available under the registered trademark URALIX, it is manufactured in the UK and distributed under exclusive UK license by Blue Green Health Ltd. URALIX offers an alternative approach to antibiotic resistant, recurring urinary tract infection, as well as cases of allergy to antibiotics for both women and men. It can be taken long term to protect the urinary tract in people at menopause or at risk of chronic, recurring urinary symptoms.
BIOCELL is currently looking for an exclusive US partner to license the manufacturing and distribution in the US, as well as an exclusive Middle East partner.
BIOCELL is a woman founder biotech focused on discovery, preclinical studies, and development of innovative Phyto based products for conditions affecting people of all ages, ethnicity, and socio-economic group.
Contact: Laura Mann Kevehazi
contact@biocellhealth.co.uk
www.biocellhealth.co.uk/
Laura Mann Kevehazi
Biocell Ltd
contact@biocellhealth.co.uk