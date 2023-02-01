Amphitrite Digital Adding Paradise Yacht Management to its Portfolio of Maritime Tour Activity Operators
The addition of Paradise Yacht Management to the Amphitrite Digital family gives our guests the opportunity to choose from a luxury day sail or marine tour to week-long charters aboard a luxury yacht.”ST THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding to its portfolio, tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital has announced its intended acquisition of Paradise Yacht Management, based in the Virgin Islands.
— Scott Stawski- Chief Revenue Officer/Chairman
Scott Stawski, the chairman of the board of directors and chief revenue officer, said “The addition of Paradise Yacht Management to the Amphitrite family of companies gives our guests the opportunity to choose from a luxury day sail or marine tour to a full week-long charter aboard a luxury yacht with captain, crew and chef. Paradise Yacht Management is the premier crewed vacation charter company in the Virgin Islands and we are very pleased that the founders, Hank Hampton and Steve Schlosser, will also be joining the Amphitrite management team giving us further ability to grow.”
Founded in 2015 and now with a fleet of more than 30 sailing catamaran yachts, Paradise Yacht Management is the leading exclusively crewed term charter yacht management company in the Caribbean. Clients include high net worth individuals who enjoy the yacht lifestyle and are looking for financially responsible yacht ownership with flexible owner usage. The company offers yacht owners a turnkey, full time yacht management solution that specializes in 45-foot to 90-foot catamarans and power yachts that boast luxury accommodations for up to ten guests. Paradise Yacht Management creates opulent vacations with a focus on exploring the islands, fine dining and water-based adventures.
The most recent addition to the Paradise Yacht Management fleet is the Ocean View, a deluxe yacht that measures 62 feet and provides crewed yacht charters for a maximum of six guests at a time. The Ocean View is known for providing guests with exceptional sailing experiences.
Another recent addition to the fleet is the 58-foot Lady Susan, which offers huge open decks and spaces for relaxing, five guest cabins are available within the split-level interior design style; two of these staterooms are located on the main deck level and incorporate a semi-private walk out ‘patio.”
Schlosser , co-founder of Paradise Yacht Management, said “I’m excited about this merger in the Virgin Islands of Paradise Yacht Management and Seas the Day Charters as the companies have incredible synergies. Between the two brands, we cover the gamut of watersports and leisure travel available in the Virgin Islands; whether you want to enjoy a day or a week on the water, we have proven ourselves as the premier providers. Our core values of ‘Honor, Integrity, Seek Knowledge and have Fun’ dovetail perfectly with Seas the Day Charters promise to make your private charter the ‘Best Day of Your Vacation!’”
Amphitrite Digital expects to close the transaction by end of February 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Amphitrite Digital serves more than 90,000 guests annually through its tours and activities. For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.amphitritedigital.com.
For more information about Paradise Yacht Management, visit www.paradiseyachtmanagement.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Magens Hideaway and now Paradise Yacht Management in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Florida, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
