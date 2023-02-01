February 1, 2023

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has nominated a veteran of the Maine state court system, Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Justice Douglas has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades.

“Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to the fair and impartial administration of the law position him well to serve the people of Maine on the Supreme Judicial Court,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I believe that the Court and all Maine people will benefit from Justice Douglas’ decades of public service, and I am pleased to nominate him for this appointment.”

“I am deeply humbled by Governor Mills’ nomination to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” said Justice Douglas. “If fortunate to be confirmed by the Legislature, I will give careful consideration to each case that comes before the Court, treat all with courtesy and respect, and administer justice in a fair and impartial manner.”

Justice Douglas, of Old Orchard Beach, was first nominated to the Maine District Court by former Governor Angus King in 2002 and reappointed by former Governor John Baldacci in 2010. In 2015, former Governor Paul LePage appointed Douglas to the Maine Superior Court.

During his time on the Superior Court, Douglas has presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court, which provides judicially monitored supervision and treatment to individuals with criminal charges who are committed to addressing their substance use disorder and mental health issues. He also initiated a Mental Health Docket in York County to expedite consideration of cases involving people experiencing mental health issues.

Prior to his appointment to the Judicial Branch, Justice Douglas served as Chief Legal Counsel to former Governor King and as Associate Commissioner of the former Maine Department of Mental Health. Prior to entering public service, Justice Douglas spent more than a decade in private practice at Pierce Atwood in Portland.

Justice Douglas, 71, is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Bates College. He lives in Old Orchard Beach with his wife and has two adult children.

A photo of Justice Douglas is attached.