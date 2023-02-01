GreenArc Impact Measurement and Reporting Solution 'impactGINI' Now Available on Temenos Exchange

GreenArc

GreenArc’s Impact Solution, impactGINI is now available on Temenos Exchange, the ecosystem of ready to use fintech solutions for composable banking.

SINGAPORE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenArc Capital, a leading provider of ESG & Impact data solutions today announced GreenArc’s Impact Management Solution, impactGINI is available on Temenos Exchange, the ecosystem of ready to use fintech solutions on Temenos' open platform for composable banking.

GreenArc’s Impact solution addresses the industry shift to attaining a more sustainable future by helping financial institutions direct more investments towards underserved segments of the population by measuring the social impact of their debt portfolios. Considering environmental, socio-economic and development factors relative to national level benchmarks for context, GreenArc’s impact analysis enables Financial Institutions to understand the ability of financing to generate positive impact in society and the environment, accelerating their capacity towards green and sustainable financing and meet their sustainable development objectives.

The solution can benefit any of Temenos’ user community that provide private debt solutions, such as loans or credit products to their customers. GreenArc’s Impact Solution can be used across the financial services industry, including retail, universal, corporate and development banks, asset managers, MFIs, community banks, credit unions, fintechs and SME lenders. The solution allows these financial institutions to transition their portfolios to be ESG/impact oriented, adhere to increased regulatory reporting requirements by showing transparent and credible impact reporting, and foster expansion into new markets through more sustainability linked financial products. In addition, exhibiting and demonstrating their impact enables greater access to finance, including tapping a larger market share of the exponentially growing ESG/sustainable finance market, uncovering new business opportunities using innovation in sustainability as a source differentiation and visibility. Asset Managers can avoid damaging claims of impact washing using GreenArc for a data driven impact audit of their private debt portfolios.

In all cases, improved measurement and transparency in ESG/impact reporting can translate to a real and sustainable competitive advantage leading to an increase in enterprise value.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “We are proud to welcome GreenArc to our growing partner ecosystem of curated, assessed and pre-integrated fintech solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means GreenArc Capital can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.”

Rony J Palathinkal, CEO, GreenArc Capital, added: “We are delighted to join Temenos Exchange, and this is an important milestone as part of our mission to add value in the high growth and critical solution segment of ESG; democratizing the measurement of impact and helping support financial institutions to move the needle from not doing harm, firmly towards making a positive social and economic contribution in alignment with the UN SDGs in their financing activities.”

GreenArc’s participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community, enabling Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of the industry shift towards adopting greater sustainability-linked financial products and ESG solutions. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform as a change agent multiplier to promote sustainability across the financial services industry

About GreenArc

Founded by experts in finance, impact and technology, GreenArc is an impact analytics fintech that helps measure and report the social and environmental impact of private debt investments. Our SaaS impact management solution is tailored for private debt markets, including credit, payments & loans. We provide customised impact measurement & reporting solutions, together with an industry first impact API, aligned with global industry standards to help financial institutions efficiently measure and maximise their social impact. Headquartered in Singapore and a recipient of Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Sector Technology Innovation Grant, we cover thematic impact markets across the globe.