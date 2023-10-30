GreenArc secures MAS grant to pilot Green Bond Impact Measurement Solution with Franklin Templeton

GreenArc

SINGAPORE, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenArc Capital was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Innovation Acceleration (IA) grant on 27 Oct 2023. The FSTI IA grant provides funding support for experimentation, development, and dissemination of nascent innovative technologies in the financial services sector.

In collaboration with Franklin Templeton, the project aims to develop a technology-based solution to help quantify the impact of green bond portfolios in line with global industry standards including UN SDGs, with generative AI tools providing transformative and automated impact reporting, making it easier for financial institutions to manage, monitor and report their sustainability strategies.

GreenArc is an impact investment and analytics fintech headquartered in Singapore. Their technology platform, impactGINI, helps measure and report the social and environmental impact of debt investments, including credit, loans and bond, to increase the flow of capital towards sustainable investments. With investors demanding more accountability, governance, and transparency from their investments, particularly when it comes to sustainable investing, impactGINI leverages the use of technology and data and combines it with the contextual nature of sustainability to drive more robust impact analysis & reporting, helping financial institutions maximize the contribution of their investments towards sustainable development.

Tariq Ahmad, Head of APAC Distribution at Franklin Templeton, said:

“Sustainable investment solutions such as green bonds will play an increasingly important role in investors’ portfolios for the transition to a low carbon future. Technological innovations such as generative AI has the transformative potential to help investors better understand, measure, and validate the impact of their sustainable investments. Through our partnership with GreenArc, we aim to harness technology and data to catalyze innovative solutions that help enable a more transparent, accountable and efficient ecosystem for green and sustainable finance in Singapore and the APAC region."

Rony J Palathinkal, Co-Founder and CEO at GreenArc, said ‘Now that sustainable finance is becoming more mainstream, more traditional investors are moving into green and social bonds. Green bonds allow fixed income investors to support efforts to mitigate or adapt to climate change while maintaining investment returns. There are many principles and frameworks to align green bond investing with, however the final impact of an investment remains a major concern for most green bond investors. We are looking forward to working with industry partners to expand our impact measurement solution to cover the green bond market and help bring a level of consistency and confidence to the sector.’