Medinexo and Cubio Innovation Center Announce New Collaboration for Life Science Innovation
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDINEXO and CUBIO Innovation Center are excited to announce their new collaboration initiative in ResearchReadiness for life science innovation.
“Startups bringing innovation in the biotech and medtech space struggle with getting their new products into clinical research,” said Jorge Toro, President & Founder of MEDINEXO. “CUBIO provides an unparalleled platform to serve these innovators’ unmet needs in the life sciences around the world. With our ResearchNexo for Startups program, our collaboration will bring those companies the help they need to identify clinical research sites, investigators, and patients in more than 30 countries that can benefit from the startups’ innovation."
“We are excited to partner with Medinexo and some of its strategic partners that will provide global, yet cost effective access to valuable resources for life science companies in the clinical trial process,” said Wesley Okeke, CEO of CUBIO.
The MEDINEXO-CUBIO collaboration brings to the life science entrepreneurs the tools, the know-how, and the sites and investigators network they need to plan and execute their clinical research. This covers the startups’ journey from idea conception to market entry.
“Our collaboration will accelerate and improve opportunities for success for life science entrepreneurs around the world,” added Mr. Toro.
MEDINEXO is a global network platform that enables healthcare professionals and their teams to communicate and deliver services to their patients. The network participation is free and has a global reach, facilitating international delivery of services like telemedicine consultations, patient-doctor continued communications, multidisciplinary remote case collaboration across borders, and more. Medinexo has developed the ResearchNexo Methodology, to enable established healthcare providers who are members of Medinexo to evolve their practices to become either centralized and decentralized investigative sites in their underrepresented communities.
CUBIO is a healthcare incubator, accelerator that supports entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in solving healthcare issues nationally and internationally. Additionally, CUBIO provides biotech wet lab space and shared equipment to resident life science startups so they may conduct their research, as well as funding to applicable top startups. CUBIO empowers innovators with accurate financial, regulatory, and marketing resources to take their company to the next stage.
