PARTNERS FOR PATIENTS ANNOUNCES PROJECT CARE INITIATIVE IN AFRICA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners for Patients is excited to announce the expansion of its philanthropic efforts into Africa through the Project CARE (Collaborate to Advance Research Excellence) initiative. This initiative, to leave no patient behind® will further the Partners for Patients mission to bring health equity and equality to every patient in the world through the Philanthropy for a Purpose® global initiative. Project CARE will proactively engage with the Ghana Department of Defense and the Ghana Armed Forces to modernize established healthcare units into centralized and decentralized clinical trial “Research Ready” centers of excellence.
“The key to harnessing Africa’s community-based integrated research opportunity is a strong commitment by Government, industry, regulatory bodies, and community leaders,” said Dr. Mimi Choon-Quinones, Chair of Partners for Patients. “Our clinical trials school aim is to help build the capacity and infrastructure to support and advance clinical trials in low middle income countries and underserved communities, putting patients at the center of our mission."
On September 21-23, 2022, a Partners for Patients delegation will educate up to seven hospitals in seven Ghana locations by implementing modern infrastructures. These include, but are not limited to, regulatory tracking and patient-focused technologies and services conducive to conducting clinical research and promoting human subject protection in clinical trials and patient safety in healthcare.
The delegation will be composed of a number of representatives including Dr. Choon-Quinones and Al O.Pacino II, President of BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com, a Public Benefit Corporation operating in the public interest.
Additionally, they will be joined by Gina Nicoletti, PFP Global Head in Health of the Board of Trustees, and others whose vision is taking a proactive approach to promote clinical research as a care option by modernizing healthcare sites via modern technologies, including the FDA, EMA and regulatory audit-ready systems, telemedicine tools, modern and globally accepted training, education and certification programs accepted by the industry as standard of care, within Ghana, facilitated by the close relationship held with the government of Ghana.
“Project CARE has been in the planning stages for more than 12 months and is a proactive approach to bringing clinical research as a care option to underserved, underrepresented and underfunded communities by developing confidence in sponsors, pharma, medical devices, universities, governments and other industry stakeholders while also taking a proactive approach to increasing diversity in clinical trials,” said Pacino.
Partners for Patients is being supported in this effort by BlueCloud. Through these collaborations, Project CARE will work to be a resounding success, first within Ghana, then across Africa and the globe. Partners for Patients seeks to achieve its ultimate goal of expanding into 193 countries, bringing health equity and equality to every patient in the world.
Partners for Patients is a Non-Governmental organization NGO, located in Switzerland.
Sheri Campbell Midkiff
