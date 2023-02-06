Bailiwick’s New IT Integration Center and Warehouse Helps Clients Navigate Supply Chain Challenges
Bailiwick has received enthusiastic praise from clients for the Company’s newly opened state-of-the-art integration center and warehouse.
The new facility positions Bailiwick as an indispensable IT solution partner that helps clients fulfill their mission to deliver a better customer experience through digital IT solutions.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailiwick, a leader in providing professionally managed technology integration solutions, has received enthusiastic praise from clients for the Company’s newly opened state-of-the-art integration center and warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota. The 157,000 square foot facility was designed specifically to meet the requirements of Bailiwick clients who need a large system integration center along with secure storage of valuable digital assets.
— Bob Marko
“The growing list of Bailiwick clients communicated to us a need to have access to a centralized integration center and warehouse that helps them more effectively reach their IT solution objectives,” said Bailiwick CEO and President Bob Marko. “The new state-of-the-art facility positions Bailiwick as an indispensable IT solution partner that helps clients fulfill their mission to deliver a better customer experience through digital IT solutions. Clients communicated to us the importance of being able to configure, service and store digital assets in a secure environment. Our new facility accomplishes all those objectives.”
A key goal of Bailiwick’s integration center and warehouse is helping clients manage the asset lifecycle of equipment and supplies required to maintain and support their dispersed technology infrastructure across North America. This is especially important given the still on-going supply chain issues that companies are navigating. The opening of the integration center and warehouse enables Bailiwick to manage the delivery and inventory of new equipment as well as the decommissioning of old equipment for clients.
“Bailiwick’s investment in our new and expanded integration center and warehouse is just another reason our clients continue to partner with us as their IT systems integrator,” said Marko. “Our clients consistently rank Bailiwick at the top of their preferred vendor list. That speaks volume about our employees and the culture that we have developed.”
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick specializes in design, deployment and managed services for complex, large-scale IT initiatives. As a partner to the nation’s largest corporations, Bailiwick provides professionally managed technology integration and IT expertise for complex, large-scale IT initiatives. Bailiwick is known for creative problem solving and developing solutions which accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
