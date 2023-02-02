Submit Release
ETSI to Transform the Standards Development Landscape with Software Development Groups

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETSI, the organization for globally applicable standards for information and communication technology (ICT), has adopted a new instrument, Software Development Groups (SDGs). This game-changing move will help ETSI adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of technology and standards development. Developing software to accompany standards will accelerate the standardization process, providing faster feedback loops and improving the quality of standards.

Building on the success of hosting open source projects at ETSI, and operating alongside standards committees, Software Development Groups will transform the way in which standards are developed. Tailored for collaborative software development, these groups will utilize tools and processes already familiar to developers. Various software copyright licences are available, including open source licences.

“With this decision to adopt Software Development Groups, ETSI is capitalizing on our experience in linking software and standards to prepare for future standardization needs in the age of 6G and pervasive AI” says Luis Jorge Romero, ETSI Director General.

From its foundation, ETSI has included software as part of its standardization process. With the continuous evolution of communication systems from hardware-based to software-defined, there is a greater need for collaboratively developed software to accompany traditional standards. While there are various existing open source software foundations, ETSI Software Development Groups provide industry with an easy path to link software and standards. In addition, ETSI offers a neutral venue and a governance model derived from open, transparent standards development.

The adoption of Software Development Groups brings new opportunities for innovation and collaboration and prepares ETSI for an exciting future.

For more information on ETSI Software Development Groups, please visit:

https://www.etsi.org/about/our-operations


About ETSI

ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT systems and services across all sectors of industry and society. We are a non-profit body, with more than 900 member organizations worldwide, drawn from over 60 countries and five continents. The members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government, and public organizations. ETSI is officially recognized by the EU as a European Standardization Organization (ESO).

For more information, please visit us at https://www.etsi.org/

Claire Boyer
ETSI
+33 6 87 60 84 40
claire.boyer@etsi.org

