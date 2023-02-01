Adze Biotechnology Granted Patent for its Proprietary Oncolytic Adenovirus Platform
The grant of this patent positions Adze to participate in the $18 billion annual checkpoint inhibitor market
The patent includes claims to the oncolytic adenovirus comprising a plurality of PD-1 polypeptides on the surface of the virus and the methods of treating cancer with the same.”CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adze Biotechnology Granted Patent for its Proprietary Oncolytic Adenovirus Platform. Adze Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of therapeutics for oncology, announced that it has received a patent grant to an embodiment of its proprietary oncolytic adenovirus platform. The patent includes claims to the oncolytic adenovirus comprising a plurality of PD-1 polypeptides on the surface of the virus and the methods of treating cancer with the same.
The grant of this patent positions Adze to participate in the $18 billion annual checkpoint inhibitor market that provides to oncologists and patients a systemically deliverable, PD-L1 targeted oncolytic immunotherapy that can deliver multiple transgene payloads.
Adze plans to begin clinical trials in 2023 in melanoma in using Adze systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies. Additionally, clinical trials in prostate cancer are being planned for 2024.
About the Adze Oncolytic Immunotherapy Platform
Adze-1.17 is an oncolytic immunotherapy platform designed for systemic delivery of immune-stimulatory transgenes and checkpoint inhibitors to distant and local tumors. The Adze oncolytic platform has been engineered to evade the liver for systemic delivery, and features several retargeted sub-platforms tuned for specific cancer tissue targeting. Adze immunotherapies are designed to deliver clinically validated immunotherapy payloads at high concentrations into tumors while restricting replication to cancer cells.
About Adze
Adze Biotechnology, Inc., headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, was established in 2020 to develop a platform of novel systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies. Adze’s proprietary oncolytic platform is based on a potent chimeric adenoviral backbone with the capacity to provide customized payloads that can be added at will. These payloads can be designed to recruit and enhance patient immune systems, to treat their own cancers, maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.
The Adze-1.17 platform exhibits a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of tumors, resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens that alter the tumor microenvironment (TME) to promote a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities. The Adze-1.17 platform, with an attractive safety profile, has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit Adzebiotech.com
