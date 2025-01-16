ADZE Biotechnology Announces Patent Grant and Notice of Allowance from US Patent and Trademark Office

The allowed patent application and newly granted patent are part of an expanding intellectual property portfolio directed to the novel adenovirus platform.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADZE Biotechnology (ADZE) recently announced that the USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application No. 18/354,172 directed to the company’s novel adenovirus platform encoding one or more immunostimulatory polypeptides selected from 4-1BBL, human granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (hGMCSF), CD40L and IL-21, as well as methods of treating cancer with the same. ADZE also announce the issuance of US Patent No. 12,060,582 directed to broad methods of treating cancer with the company’s novel adenovirus platform. The allowed patent application and newly granted patent are part of an expanding intellectual property portfolio directed to the novel adenovirus platform, products comprising the same and therapeutic uses in humans in the field of oncology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic.Issuance of these patents will expand the scope of protection of ADZE’s intellectual property, which includes US patents and patent applications, as well as equivalent international patents and applications, which were filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, for the company’s adenovirus platform and methods of using the same, as well as pipeline technologies and embodiments which are conditionally replicating. The most recent patent was issued with a nominal term of patent exclusivity extending to late 2039 in the US.“With our other granted patents and patent applications which claim exclusivity for the ADZE recombinant adenovirus and platform technology, these further patents provide foundational exclusivity for our substantial product candidate pipeline,” said Sidney Hopps, Chief Executive Officer of ADZE. “ADZE continue to strengthen and expand on a robust intellectual property portfolio.”These developments expand the depth of the ADZE IP portfolio covering innovative platforms and technologies. ADZE recognizes significant value in its IP portfolio, and the company plans to either further develop the covered technologies or license the IP to larger healthcare organizations, both of which create significant upside value for the company. ADZE continue to expand IP exclusivity for its platform technology , including:1. The recombinant adenovirus as PD-1 binding compound in which the recombinant adenovirus comprises a plurality of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) polypeptides on its surface and methods of using the same;2. The recombinant adenovirus or conditionally-replicating recombinant adenovirus encoding heterologous antigens;3. The recombinant adenovirus or conditionally-replicating recombinant adenovirus encoding targeting peptides;4. The recombinant adenovirus or conditionally-replicating recombinant adenovirus encoding immunostimulatory ligands; and5. The recombinant adenovirus comprising chimeric fibers.Adze plans to begin clinical trials in 2025 in melanoma in using Adze systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies. Additional clinical trials are being planned for 2025.About the Adze Oncolytic Immunotherapy PlatformAdze-1.17 is an oncolytic immunotherapy platform designed for systemic delivery of immune-stimulatory transgenes and checkpoint inhibitors to distant and local tumors. The Adze oncolytic platform has been engineered to evade the liver for systemic delivery, and features several retargeted sub-platforms tuned for specific cancer tissue targeting. Adze immunotherapies are designed to deliver clinically validated immunotherapy payloads at high concentrations into tumors while restricting replication to cancer cells.About AdzeAdze Biotechnology, Inc., headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, was established in 2020 to develop a platform of novel systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies. Adze’s proprietary oncolytic platform is based on a potent chimeric adenoviral backbone with the capacity to provide customized payloads that can be added at will. These payloads can be designed to recruit and enhance patient immune systems, to treat their own cancers, maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The Adze-1.17 platform exhibits a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of tumors, resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens that alter the tumor microenvironment (TME) to promote a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities. The Adze-1.17 platform, with an attractive safety profile, has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit Adzebiotech.comInvestor & Media Contact:Sidney Hopps, CEO917.743.9401Sid@adzebiotech.comAdze Biotechnology, Inc.2332 Galiano Street, 2nd FloorCoral Gables, FL 33134

