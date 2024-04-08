Paola Grandi, PhD, MBA, Joins Adze Biotechnology to Lead Pre-Clinical and Translational Research Programs.
ADZE is thrilled to welcome Dr. Paola Grandi to our team as we advance our pipeline of systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies into the clinic.
Dr. Paola Grandi, PhD, MBA is the Head of Pre-Clinical and Clinical Development at AdzeBiotech, a clinical stage biotech company focused on the development of immunotherapy approaches for treatment of solid tumors based on Oncolytic viral vectors. At AdzeBiotech, Paola is responsible for directing the pre-clinical and translational research programs. Paola earned a PhD. in Biochemistry from the University of Ferrara (Italy) in 2001 before moving to the U.S. to pursue her interests in oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus-based vectors.
— Sidney Hopps, Chief Executive Officer of Adze
After four years at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Paola joined the Departments of Neurological Surgery and Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine where she developed the next-generation Oncolytic HSV-based vectors armed with novel payload combinations that altered the tumor microenvironment (TME) to promote the development of anti-tumor immunity. As an NIH funded principal investigator, she carried out pioneering work to combine the use of retargeted HSV vectors with cellular microRNA regulation of viral genes in non-tumor tissue to limit vector oncolytic activity to brain tumors.
Her academic research produced the patent that provided the core technologies to establish a start-up oncolytic vector company, Oncorus, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. Paola was the scientific founder and the Director of Tumor Immunology Virology at Oncorus where she provided robust scientific guidance and leadership for ongoing multi-disciplinary drug discovery programs. In 2018 she became the CSO at CG Oncology were she directed the clinical and translational research programs until 2024.
“ADZE is thrilled to welcome Dr. Grandi to our team as we advance our pipeline of systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies into the clinic,” said Sidney Hopps, Chief Executive Officer of Adze. “Bringing on board a proven scientific leader with Dr. Grandi’s preclinical, translational and clinical experience and expertise in oncolytic viruses will be instrumental as we work toward groundbreaking advancements in the fight against cancer.”
About ADZE Biotechnology
Founded in 2019, ADZE Biotechnology is an integrated research and development company focused on improving therapeutic opportunities for multiple solid tumor malignancies for an intellectual property portfolio directed to a novel recombinant adenovirus platform, products comprising the same and therapeutic uses in humans in the field of oncology. For more information, please visit https://adzebiotech.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by ADZE Biotechnology, in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe ADZE’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of ADZE Biotechnology. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our recombinant adenovirus candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in ADZE’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on …, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at … ADZE undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
