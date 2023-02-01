Warner Construction Won Two Associated Builders & Contractors Awards

Warner Construction recently earned prestigious recognition and awards for two projects

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. is pleased to be congratulating Warner Construction on winning two different first-place Associated Builders & Contractors awards! They won awards in the Commercial Less than 5m category for their Frederick Transit project and their work on the Boonsboro High School Auditorium. They are honored to be awarded for their hard work and craftsmanship!

As first place winners, Warner Construction has been invited by the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. to attend an award ceremony honoring their work on these two projects and to formally be awarded for winning first place.

With both the Frederick Transit and Boonsboro High School Auditorium projects winning in the Commercial Less than 5m category, Warner Mechanical is gearing up for these projects to compete in the upcoming ABC National Excellence in Construction Awards occurring later in March of 2023. This is where all the award winners are going to be recognized at a celebration at the National EIC banquet.

Warner Construction's work on the Frederick Transit project consisted of building an addition as well as renovating their existing building. The renovations made to the current building were to demolish the interior walls and building systems while maintaining the structural frame, portions of the exterior walls, roof and prominent metal corners of the building. A new addition was also constructed so the new and old could work seemlessly together as a unified whole.

Renovations to the Boonsboro High School Auditorium was $4.5 million project that included: the installation of automated projection screens, automated stage curtains, hoists, tension grids for AV equipment, full gyroscopic lights, and a full suite of state-of-the-art audio equipment. This project also included creating a new security vestibule which serves as an area for students to gather and provide additional space for storage. The build out of the new vestibule included adding in new HVAC systems, flooring, and also making renovations to several of the school's bathroom facilities.

Warner Construction is proud to have won awards for both of these valued projects and is excited for projects to come. For all your commercial construction needs, contact Warner Construction today!

About Warner Construction

In business since 1992, Warner Construction is a well-established construction company within the Frederick community. They specialize in the construction of Office Buildings, Mixed Use, Industrial, Educational, Government, Healthcare, Multi-family Residential, Hospitality, Parking Structures, Interiors, and Renovations. Competitors can be found on a local and regional level and offer similar services as Warner Construction.

