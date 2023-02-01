Rise Up Named Core Challenger in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise Up, the blended learning platform is thrilled to announce its improved position as a Core Challenger in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the second consecutive year. This recognition of acceleration is based on the Rise Up platform’s solid performance and growth potential as user adoption expands across Europe.
What is the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems?
The Fosway 9-Grid™, curated by the renowned EMEA HR industry analyst Fosway Group, offers a comprehensive overview of the learning systems market for EMEA corporate buyers, guiding organizations to make informed decisions about the solutions that align with their unique needs. The Grid is the only European-centric research and analysis based on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories.
"The 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems report shows that the market is transforming rapidly as traditional learning makes way for digital innovation,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Rise Up continues to grow its customer base across Europe through product innovation and the deepening of its functional capability."
What is a Fosway 9-Grid™ Core Challenger?
According to the report, Core Challengers possess a robust core suite of capabilities and boast a strong reputation for customer advocacy, with the ability to perform within enterprise organizations. Core Challengers are known for alleviating the stress and complexity L&D professionals find with the rich suite capability of Strategic Leader solutions.
Why would Rise Up be recognized as a Core Challenger by the Fosway 9-Grid™?
Rise Up is a three-in-one platform delivering a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for learners, a Learning Management System (LMS) for administrators, and an authoring tool for trainers. Rise Up’s SaaS platform holds a community of 1 million global active learners, including enterprise users such as the NHS, Decathlon, and Dominos. Rise Up is regularly recognized for the simple, easy-to-use interface, our proactive, consultative LearningOps approach, and the accelerated Time-to-SkillTM for learners to make learning work at business speed.
“Being recognized as an accelerating Core Challenger in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for two consecutive years is a true honor for us. This showcases our relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering dedication to excellence in workplace learning as we continually challenge the traditional players in the market. Here at Rise Up, we help Enterprises and Training Providers rethink how they can upskill and transform their training programs, empowering our users to Own Today to gain true competitive advantage,” said Arnaud Blachon, CEO, and Co-Founder of Rise Up.
In addition to recognizing top performers, the report also offers valuable insights on the latest trends in the learning systems market and potential challenges organizations may face in the coming year.
Download a complimentary copy of the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems report here.
About Rise Up
Established in 2014, Rise Up is driving employee training and empowerment for brands across Europe, pursuing its regional expansion, with a recent €30 million in Series B financing. Today, its learning technology platform, combining LMS, LXP, and Authoring Tool across omnichannel and multimodal services, serves 1 million active learners in 73 countries and over 510 customers including AXA, Schneider Electric, Domino’s, Decathlon, and Sika.
Rise Up empowers everyone to Own Today and helps organizations stay up-to-skill in real time. Fuelled by tech, designed for people, and driven by performance, its LearningOpsTM framework drives organizational transformation and enables learning to work at business speed. Its learning software solution delivers a personalized learning experience for all stakeholders: trainers, administrators, and learners. Across all approaches, e-learning, face-to-face and mobile, and in compliance with the regulatory framework, Rise Up is a full stack learning technology solution: LMS, LXP and Authoring Tool, omnichannel and multimodal service. For more information, please visit https://www.riseup.ai/en/lms.
About Fosway 9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.
Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.
Naomy Petro
Rise Up
media@riseup.ai