Mext B2B Metaverse announces Industrial Robotics Day to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2023
We organize this livestream to bring together big players in the Industrial Robotics industry, and share on Industrial Robotics trends in 2023.
The second edition of the Industrial Robotics livestream is awaited by a large community , and it is a pleasure for us to meet their needs and desires.”PARIS, FRANCE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Industrial Robotics livestream events to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Industrial Robotics ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2023 for Industrial Robotics.
Industrial Robotics 2023 is a livestream day organized by Mext B2B Metaverse on February 08, 2023. Robotics play a critical and expanding role in industrial automation thanks to the increasing adoption of smart production systems, in which robots play an important role. In addition, the industry 4.0 programs and public investments in several countries contributed to the acceleration of the development of new technologies such as collaborative robots and AI-enabled robots.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Industrial Robotics development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY TRENDS to AUTOMATION ROBOTICS SOLUTIONS TRENDS.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Industrial Robotics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
This stand will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“The second edition of the Industrial Robotics livestream is awaited by a large community , and it is a pleasure for us to meet their needs and desires and to facilitate encounters in the Mext Metaverse. ”
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
@Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
[Event Teaser] Industrial Robotics Day - Livestream Feb 8, 2023