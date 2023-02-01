Brancher.ai: A No-Code Platform for Connecting Generative AI Models to Build Unique AI Apps in Minutes
Brancher.ai users can create AI-powered apps quickly and easily, allowing them to tap into the potential of AI and build unique, sophisticated applications.
We’ve always aimed to democratize the access of emerging technologies, and we feel like we’re headed in the right direction by introducing Brancher.ai to the world.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Consulting is excited to announce the launch of an innovative new platform, Brancher.ai, which allows users to create their own AI-powered apps without coding.
The Brancher.ai team is led by Fresh Labs Directors Johnny Rodriguez and Elisha Terada. Fresh Labs is the arm of innovation at Fresh Consulting that focuses on prototyping, educating, and building with emerging technologies. Less than a month after winning first place in an AI hackathon, Brancher.ai now has over 3,000 users and has produced over 3,400 AI-powered apps.
Its name comes from its French meaning, “to connect or to plug.” By connecting generative AI models together, like GPT-3 and DALL-E, users can create sophisticated apps quickly and easily. Brancher.ai’s official library of over 100 starter templates shows the possibilities of the ways AI can solve problems both big and small, from tips on buying gifts for loved ones to running a business competitor analysis.
Upcoming planned features include further integrations with AI models like Stable Diffusion, ChatGPT, and Midjourney; app monetization; and additional app customization.
“We’ve always aimed to democratize the access of emerging technologies, and we feel like we’re headed in the right direction by introducing Brancher.ai to the world. For the first time ever, those without technical know-how are able to effortlessly build their own unique apps! What makes us most excited is to see users already solving their real-world problems with their unique creations,” said Johnny Rodriguez.
Currently, Brancher.ai offers new users 100 free credits to build apps and is planning on building quickly to shape the future of the platform and reach more users.
About Fresh Consulting:
Fresh Consulting is a global strategy, design, software, and hardware innovation company that offers end-to-end services with integrated teams. They design and build strategies, brands, products, robotics, systems, and apps to help companies stay fresh.
