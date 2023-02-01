Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives named among the 2023 Top 100 Global Hotels

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, a cosy hideaway resort enveloped in serenity and tropical beauty, was recognised as one of the Top 100 Global Hotels for 2023 by the TUI Group recently. The recognition is awarded for receiving outstanding high satisfaction scores from its customers.

The TUI Group is one of the world’s leading tourism groups and the Group umbrella consists of strong tour operators, 1,200 travel agencies, leading online portals, five airlines with around 130 aircraft, over 400 hotels and 16 cruise liners. TUI Global Hotels Awards 2023 ceremony is scheduled for March in Berlin, Germany.

Hishan Singhawansa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, commenting on this recognition, says, “We are delighted and honoured to be recognised among TUI Group’s Top 100 list of this year. We take pride in ourselves in offering exceptional service and curating memorable experiences for our guests. What makes this recognition even more special for us is the fact that all feedback and satisfaction scores were from our very own guests, and a clear testament of the passion demonstrated by our team at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives”.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, located in the Meemu Atoll, is known as paradise, especially among honeymooners, due to its hidden location, white sand, turquoise lagoon, and marine life. The island consists of two main resorts, which makes it a romantic oasis, with three different room categories, five restaurants and bars, making it the perfect resort for a romantic getaway.

About Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a diverse chain of hotels spanning Sri Lanka and the Maldives and a member of John Keells Holdings PLC, one of the largest listed conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with diverse interests in sectors ranging from Leisure, Transportation, Property, Consumer Food & Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology, Business Process Operations to Plantations.

This pioneering hotel chain was launched at The World Travel Market in London on 14 November 2005. Since its launch, it has come to represent a uniquely Cinnamon experience and has steadily risen to become the leading choice for travellers in Sri Lanka. The Cinnamon brand boasts a portfolio of vibrant and modern hotels, colourful and inspiring, unswervingly hospitable and committed to satisfying our patrons’ varied and discerning needs.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is the pinnacle of Sri Lankan hospitality through comfort, creativity, discovery, and inspired living. Each property is designed to showcase and complement the local environment, character, culture, and traditions of the area it serves. From Jungle cabanas to city luxury, water villas in the Maldives to beach chalets in Sri Lanka, each resort is designed to take you on a memorable journey into discovery. With three City properties in Colombo, eight Resort properties around Sri Lanka and four Resorts in the Maldives, and a host of new and exciting projects on the horizon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is your partner and faithful guide to ‘The Jewel of the Indian Ocean and its timeless and fascinating ‘Emerald Isle’.

