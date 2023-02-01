Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,940 in the last 365 days.

Equine Skys Makes a Move to Ocala

Strength and Beauty

Washing the Gelding

Caring for Expensive Saddles

New expanded production location in The Horse Capital of the World*

Loving a horse comes with great caring and responsibility and we are here to help”
— Laura Robinson

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 26 years Equine Skys has been building product under private label agreements. Now Equine Skys has moved to Ocala Florida to expand its OEM production and to support retail and wholesale sales. Says Laura Robinson, Owner of Equine Skys, “we are thrilled with the increased demand for our naturally derived, hand-crafted Horse and Tack care products.” , “this move is to make sure everyone can get the products they need,"

Trademarked as *The Horse Capital of the World with over 385,000 registered Horses and the World Equestrian Center, Ocala has helped Equine Skys now position itself to supply owners, breeders and farms for over 9.2 million Horses in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

A new Shopify website provides directions and advice for the Horse owner. "Taking care of a 1500 pound Horse is a challenge even for the experts." says Robinson, "The issues are what to use, when to use it and how to use it."

The new equineskys.com provides all of the answers including concise directions along with recommended products.

Says Robinson, "Loving a horse comes with great caring and responsibility and we are here to help."

Laura Robinson
Equine Skys
+1 352-651-4405
info@equineskys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Equine Skys Makes a Move to Ocala

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.