Equine Skys Makes a Move to Ocala

Strength and Beauty Washing the Gelding Caring for Expensive Saddles

New expanded production location in The Horse Capital of the World*

Loving a horse comes with great caring and responsibility and we are here to help” — Laura Robinson

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 26 years Equine Skys has been building product under private label agreements. Now Equine Skys has moved to Ocala Florida to expand its OEM production and to support retail and wholesale sales. Says Laura Robinson, Owner of Equine Skys, “we are thrilled with the increased demand for our naturally derived, hand-crafted Horse and Tack care products.” , “this move is to make sure everyone can get the products they need,"

Trademarked as *The Horse Capital of the World with over 385,000 registered Horses and the World Equestrian Center, Ocala has helped Equine Skys now position itself to supply owners, breeders and farms for over 9.2 million Horses in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

A new Shopify website provides directions and advice for the Horse owner. "Taking care of a 1500 pound Horse is a challenge even for the experts." says Robinson, "The issues are what to use, when to use it and how to use it."

The new equineskys.com provides all of the answers including concise directions along with recommended products.

Says Robinson, "Loving a horse comes with great caring and responsibility and we are here to help."