Career Mastered Magazine Announces the 2023 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List
Each Honoree is a Respected Leader with An Inspiring Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Impact
We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable impact in our world.”DETROIT, MI, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2023 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers in Diversity & Inclusion. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable impact in our world.” Said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.
— Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker
The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized during the Career Mastered National Women’s History Diversity Summit & Leadership Awards event held on March 14-16, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic has forced so many to reassess the way they work and live. Our 2023 List features women who embody this year’s theme – IMPACT: I’m Still Standing. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and positive impact fueled by their commitment to creating an inclusive environment where people are valued for their differences. Sponsors of the 2023 Diversity IMPACT 50 Awards Ceremony includes Mercedes-Benz-USA, Walgreens, JP Morgan Chase, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Food Lion, New York Life Insurance, Amazon, ITC Holdings, The Hartford, Stopit Solutions, Minority Executive Search, Henry Ford Health, Fifth Third Bank, KeepWOL, Primax Properties, among others.
Career Mastered Women's Leadership "Diversity IMPACT 50” List
Master Award Honorees:
Laurie Baker, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Camden Property Trust
Cindy Burrell, Founder & CEO, Diversity in Boardrooms
Denise Dexter, Chief Operating Officer, JLL
Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Michelle Richards, President & CEO, Great Lakes Women’s Council
Roz Lewis, President & CEO, Greater Women’s Business Council
Leadership Award Honorees:
Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, Formerly, Chief Equity Officer & Executive Director, City of Atlanta
Natalie Frazier Allen, Founder & CEO, The Arts Empowerment Project
Amy Aussieker, Executive Director, Envision Charlotte
Vivian Ayuso-Sanchez, Director DEI, Disability & Affirmative Action, Walgreens
Yasmin Blackburn, Esq., Senior Associate and Director of HR at Kidambi & Associates, PC
Teisha Lott Brown, Actress, Singer, Model, Formerly Brownstone Group
Andrea Coleman, Vice President, Black Information Network (BIN)
Modupe' R. Congleton, Head of Worldwide Stores, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Amazon
Dr. Chanel F. DeGuzman, Founder & CEO, Global Engagement Consultants
Tayuanee Dewberry , CEO, Girls Scouts, Hornets' Nest Council
Kimberly Evans, Founder & CEO, Just Her Rideshare, Inc.
Dr. Loretta G. Evivie, Professor, Practice of Leadership in DEI, Queens University of Charlotte
Dr. Toni Flowers, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LCMC Health
Jeanette Franzel, Board Member, North Carolina Association of CPAs (NCACPA)
Latonya L. Garth, Founder & CEO of the IMAGINE Mentoring Program
Jocelyn Giangrande, President & CEO, SASHE, LLC
Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Diversity, General Motors
Emma Hayes, Chief Culture Officer, State Employees’ Credit Union
Marilyn Pryce Hoytt, President, Pryce Learning Systems & Author
Lori Hill-Sanders, Executive Director, Disability Network
Chelsea Jenkins, Director, Cultural & Inclusive Marketing, Kellogg
Tracy D. Ly, Magistrate, Lorain County Domestic Relations Court
Shawn Manns-Collins, SVP Consumer Bank CFO, Fifth Third Bank
Elizabeth McMillan, Sr. Director of Development, Crescent Communications
Krystal E. Owens, Third Party Risk Program & Strategy Director, Ally Financial
Diana Palecek, Partner, Fox Rothchild
Diane Palmer, Founder & CEO, B3 Elevation
Nikki Pardo, Founder & CEO, Global Solutions Alliance
Diedra Porché, Head of Community & Business Development, JPMorgan Chase Bank
Nikki Pounds, Owner, HR Unequivocally®
Karla Neal Pierce, Founder & CEO, A Finishing Touch.
Jennifer Riha, Vice President, Programs, Boundless
Anna Wheatley Scarbriel, PhD, Founder and CEO, Scarbriel Solutions LLC
Shawana Hudson Spann, Partner, Thomas & Gibbs, CPAs, PLLC
Nonet Sykes, Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer, Atlanta Beltline, Inc
Dr. Geneva Tatem, Director - Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship Program and Associate Professor of Medicine, Henry Ford Health
Natalie Williams, President & CEO NAW4 Integrated Business Solutions, LLC
Emerging Leader Honorees:
Shaunda Collins, AVP Development, Columbus Urban League
Cassandra Cooper, Diversity Manager, FNB Corporation
Marissa Date, DEI Leader, McVeigh & Mangum (now IMEG)
Sidney Echevarria, D&I Program Manager, Duke Energy
Polly Lenear, Supplier Diversity Program Manager, General Motors
Ashley Simpson, Director, Safety, Protection & Preparedness, ITC Holding Corp.
Ebony Wheeler, Store Manager, Lowes Companies, Inc.
About Career Mastered Magazine
Career Mastered magazine is a division of Linwick & Associates, LLC. Established in 2018, it is the premier one-of-a kind print and digital quarterly publication focused on today's global career woman. Providing a voice for the everyday career woman who is making a compelling mark on business. Her attributes are Iconic. Presence. Power.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the Founder and Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.
