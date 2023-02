Career Mastered Magazine Announces the 2023 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List

Diversity IMPACT 50 List Career Mastered Women's History Diversity Summit & Leadership Awards

Each Honoree is a Respected Leader with An Inspiring Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Impact

We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable impact in our world.” — Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MI, USA, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2023 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers in Diversity & Inclusion. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable impact in our world.” Said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized during the Career Mastered National Women’s History Diversity Summit & Leadership Awards event held on March 14-16, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic has forced so many to reassess the way they work and live. Our 2023 List features women who embody this year’s theme – IMPACT: I’m Still Standing. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and positive impact fueled by their commitment to creating an inclusive environment where people are valued for their differences. Sponsors of the 2023 Diversity IMPACT 50 Awards Ceremony includes Mercedes-Benz-USA, Walgreens, JP Morgan Chase, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Food Lion, New York Life Insurance, Amazon, ITC Holdings, The Hartford, Stopit Solutions, Minority Executive Search, Henry Ford Health, Fifth Third Bank, KeepWOL, Primax Properties, among others.Career Mastered Women's Leadership "Diversity IMPACT 50” ListMaster Award Honorees:Laurie Baker, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Camden Property TrustCindy Burrell, Founder & CEO, Diversity in BoardroomsDenise Dexter, Chief Operating Officer, JLLCamye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm ArenaMichelle Richards, President & CEO, Great Lakes Women’s CouncilRoz Lewis, President & CEO, Greater Women’s Business CouncilLeadership Award Honorees:Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, Formerly, Chief Equity Officer & Executive Director, City of AtlantaNatalie Frazier Allen, Founder & CEO, The Arts Empowerment ProjectAmy Aussieker, Executive Director, Envision CharlotteVivian Ayuso-Sanchez, Director DEI, Disability & Affirmative Action, WalgreensYasmin Blackburn, Esq., Senior Associate and Director of HR at Kidambi & Associates, PCTeisha Lott Brown, Actress, Singer, Model, Formerly Brownstone GroupAndrea Coleman, Vice President, Black Information Network (BIN)Modupe' R. Congleton, Head of Worldwide Stores, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, AmazonDr. Chanel F. DeGuzman, Founder & CEO, Global Engagement ConsultantsTayuanee Dewberry , CEO, Girls Scouts, Hornets' Nest CouncilKimberly Evans, Founder & CEO, Just Her Rideshare, Inc.Dr. Loretta G. Evivie, Professor, Practice of Leadership in DEI, Queens University of CharlotteDr. Toni Flowers, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LCMC HealthJeanette Franzel, Board Member, North Carolina Association of CPAs (NCACPA)Latonya L. Garth, Founder & CEO of the IMAGINE Mentoring ProgramJocelyn Giangrande, President & CEO, SASHE, LLCTamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Diversity, General MotorsEmma Hayes, Chief Culture Officer, State Employees’ Credit UnionMarilyn Pryce Hoytt, President, Pryce Learning Systems & AuthorLori Hill-Sanders, Executive Director, Disability NetworkChelsea Jenkins, Director, Cultural & Inclusive Marketing, KelloggTracy D. Ly, Magistrate, Lorain County Domestic Relations CourtShawn Manns-Collins, SVP Consumer Bank CFO, Fifth Third BankElizabeth McMillan, Sr. Director of Development, Crescent CommunicationsKrystal E. Owens, Third Party Risk Program & Strategy Director, Ally FinancialDiana Palecek, Partner, Fox RothchildDiane Palmer, Founder & CEO, B3 ElevationNikki Pardo, Founder & CEO, Global Solutions AllianceDiedra Porché, Head of Community & Business Development, JPMorgan Chase BankNikki Pounds, Owner, HR UnequivocallyKarla Neal Pierce, Founder & CEO, A Finishing Touch.Jennifer Riha, Vice President, Programs, BoundlessAnna Wheatley Scarbriel, PhD, Founder and CEO, Scarbriel Solutions LLCShawana Hudson Spann, Partner, Thomas & Gibbs, CPAs, PLLCNonet Sykes, Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer, Atlanta Beltline, IncDr. Geneva Tatem, Director - Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship Program and Associate Professor of Medicine, Henry Ford HealthNatalie Williams, President & CEO NAW4 Integrated Business Solutions, LLCEmerging Leader Honorees:Shaunda Collins, AVP Development, Columbus Urban LeagueCassandra Cooper, Diversity Manager, FNB CorporationMarissa Date, DEI Leader, McVeigh & Mangum (now IMEG)Sidney Echevarria, D&I Program Manager, Duke EnergyPolly Lenear, Supplier Diversity Program Manager, General MotorsAshley Simpson, Director, Safety, Protection & Preparedness, ITC Holding Corp.Ebony Wheeler, Store Manager, Lowes Companies, Inc.About Career Mastered MagazineCareer Mastered magazine is a division of Linwick & Associates, LLC. Established in 2018, it is the premier one-of-a kind print and digital quarterly publication focused on today's global career woman. Providing a voice for the everyday career woman who is making a compelling mark on business. Her attributes are Iconic. Presence. Power.About Linwick & Associates, LLC:Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. 