International Misophonia Research Network Joins Misophonia Nonprofit, soQuiet
New home for misophonia think tank adds fresh opportunities for the future of understanding sensory disorders.
— Dr. Jennifer Jo Brout
Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jennifer Jo Brout, the International Misophonia Research Network was created to give misophonia researchers, clinicians, and pioneers a resource for collaboration and education regarding their work.
Misophonia is often misunderstood and can affect all aspects of life. Often incorrectly thought of as a “hatred of eating sounds,” misophonia is actually a very real sound sensitivity disorder and newer research has shown it could be much more complex than that.
With growing awareness about misophonia in the public, researchers are increasingly interested in learning more about its mechanisms as well as seeking to find misophonia’s causes and potential treatments for it. Misophonia is a unique disorder which currently appears to traverse the fields of audiology, neurobiology, psychology, and more.
The IMRN will bring together researchers, clinicians, and innovators from many different fields to share their work with each other, the misophonia community, and the public. Researchers will be able to create new opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, all with the goal of investigating the currently unknown aspects of misophonia.
With the IMRN under the umbrella of soQuiet, the misophonia think tank has access to resources and funding that can help it achieve its goals of creating new avenues for scientific studies about misophonia and related sensory disorders.
Many of soQuiet’s projects are aimed at advancing research on misophonia and sharing the results with the public. These projects include the Misophonia Research Pool, Misophonia Student Research Grants, and soQuiet Science Sessions. All of soQuiet’s services are offered at no charge thanks to generous donors.
soQuiet founder, Cris Edwards, is excited about the potential for new discoveries and insights about misophonia that can result from this initiative.
“There has been a lot of important misophonia research in the last few years. However, there is still so much work to be done. The International Misophonia Research Network is in a great position to be a big part of the future of misophonia knowledge. As a nonprofit organization, our mission at soQuiet is to help all people who are affected by misophonia lead rewarding and serene lives. We can’t get there without pioneering research,” states Edwards.
IMRN Founder, Dr. Jennifer Jo Brout added,”[The] IMRN has been instrumental in the field regarding advocacy and awareness for misophonia research and clinical practice, and I am thrilled to partner with soQuiet to continue these efforts.”
About soQuiet
soQuiet, a tax-exempt nonprofit based in St. Louis, Missouri, offers advocacy, support, and resources for people who are affected by misophonia so that they may lead rewarding and serene lives.
