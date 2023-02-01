Exquisite & Unique Fine Jewelry with Growing Global Sales and New Digital Marketing Programs: Bergio: Stock Symbol: BRGO
We need to be at the forefront of technology, and adding the new arm with the leadership of Jonathan is essential to have the edge in space. Jonathan is a visionary and the perfect candidate”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exquisite and Unique Fine Jewelry with Strongly Growing Global Sales and New Digital Marketing Programs: Bergio International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BRGO)
— Berge Abajian, CEO of BRGO,
Handcrafted, and Individually Designed Fine Jewelry Pieces in Price Ranges from $50 to $250,000 Marketed Under the Renowned Bergio Brand.
Owner of Aphrodite's Global Direct-to-Consumer Fashion Jewelry, Marketing, and Technology Company Which Grossed Over $30 Million in 3.5 Years.
Acquired Print-On-Demand and SAAS Brand Gearbubble.
Former Company President to Lead New Technology, WEB3, and App Division.
Q3 Results Deliver Gross Profit of 54.88% Compared to 35.13% in Q3 Last Year.
Stockholder Equity Improved by 31% to $4,917,043 Compared to $3,740,303 as of December 31st, 2021.
Bergio International, Inc. (OTC: BRGO) markets The Bergio brand, the company’s primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, BRGO signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The BRGO Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000.
BRGO-owned Aphrodite's is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry, marketing, and technology company best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards. It grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. The brand features jewelry, sunglasses, and watches showcasing an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and anklets. For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com.
Jonathan Foltz To Lead New Technology and App Division of BRGO
On January 5th BRGO announced that Jonathan Foltz will be taking a new role at Bergio International, heading up the new technology, WEB3, and app division.
It's been about 22 months since Aphrodite's was acquired in a cash and BRGO stock deal to take Bergio International to a new digital level. Since the Aphrodite's deal, BRGO has also acquired Print-On-Demand and SAAS brand Gearbubble. BRGO is looking to grow its holding company with additions of newly acquired talent in the technology and marketing space.
Jonathan Foltz is one of them, former President and Co-Founder of Aphrodite's, who is known for building, growing, and scaling companies quickly - with more than a dozen companies under his belt. He is now looking to take on a new role in the public company and will be stepping down from the helm of Aphrodite's. He is taking on an advisor role at Aphrodite's and stepping into a new role to create a new research, innovation, apps, and technology division of BRGO.
Jonathan is passing the temporary President helm to his long-time business partner and co-founder of Aphrodite's, Umer Hadeed. This was an easy choice and natural progression of leadership because of their past in building companies together.
After the acquisition, a lot of changes were created to set a new foundation for Aphrodite's to fit into the public company. Vertically integrating to get direct jewelry production, leaning the company in and out, adding new data analytics tools after the IOS14 changes, laying down the proper financial measuring tools, and changing internal shipments to a 3PL company to concentrate on what Aphrodite's does best: Marketing & Product Development.
BRGO sees the rising tides and is looking to stay ahead of the new changes in technology and is excited to announce the new arm of the company. The BRGO team also understands that technology is moving quicker than ever before and is making sure that they are at the forefront of this. Applications and SAAS will comprise mainly of e-commerce apps and will transition further into Artificial Intelligence, WEB3, Blockchain, and Exponential Technologies.
Q3 Results with Gross Profit of 54.88% Compared to 35.13% in Q3 Last Year
On October 31st BRGO reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter, worldwide gross sales were $1,318,851, compared to $2,175,342 the previous year. And, for nine months ending September 30, 2022, revenue was $5,873,599 compared to $5,461,676 during the same period last year. Gross profit for the third quarter was 54.88% compared to 35.13% for the same period last year.
Loss from operations was $811,288 for the period ending in September 2022 compared to a loss of $951,342 for the same period last year. BRGO total liability has dropped by 36% since December 31st, 2021. And, stockholder equity has improved by 31% to $4,917,043 compared to $3,740,303 as of December 31st, 2021.
Berge Abajian, CEO of BRGO, stated, "We were expecting a soft third quarter due to current economic conditions and historically it has been the softest quarter of the year. But, our margins improved significantly so the drop in revenue had a nominal effect on our P & L."
He continued, "With all the drastic cost-cutting changes in operations made by management during the third quarter, we forecast a profitable fourth quarter. The full effect of these measures will be realized during the first quarter of next year.”
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Gross sales reached $1,318,851, compared to $2,175,342 the previous year.
Gross profit was 54.88% compared to 35.13% for the same period last year.
Total liability has dropped by 36% since December 31st, 2021.
Stockholder equity increased by 31% to $4,917,043 compared to $3,740,303 as of December 31st, 2021.
Amazon and Etsy sales have over exceeded expectations and these marketplaces are on track to have a record-breaking year.
