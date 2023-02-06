XGRiD Campers Announces Partnership with Australia’s Track Trailers

TVAN from Track Trailers TVAN Ready for the US from Track Trailers TVAN Ready for Adventures in US from Australia's Track Trailers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- XGRiD Campers has announced an agreement with Australian (Melbourne-based) Track Trailers , bringing their 38 years of manufacturing experience and the award-winning Tvan Camper Trailer, to the United States. XGRiD’s partnership with Track Trailers marks the second Australian-built, off-road and overlanding camper brand to be imported and distributed in the United States by the Las Vegas-based dealership.“We are so excited to partner with the team at Track Trailers and add the Tvan Camper Trailer to our best-in-class line-up of off-road and overlanding campers,” said Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers. “Track Trailers is Australian owned and manufactured and known in Australia as a premier outdoor lifestyle brand offering innovative, high-performance, recreational vehicles. We are proud to represent them in the United States and bring this level of quality and thoughtful design to our customers.”The Tvan Camper Trailer, launched in 2000, has become well known for its distinct rugged design, strength, and industry-leading off-road capabilities. Widely acclaimed by owners and the media, the Track Tvan has earned accolades for their continual design improvements and option development, evolving to meet and exceed expectations.Key 2023 features include: Proprietary MC2 trailing arm suspension Living space both inside and outside of the trailer with Skyward Lift Up Deck, custom awnings for shade and protection from the elements, and rear standing pod Integrated electrical 30amp RedArc RedVision System Premium kitchen providing the creature comforters of home Front boot options- bike rack, dual fridges, storage space Superior access to your equipment and living space by opening the rear of the van“The Tvan is truly a market leader in off-road performance, camping flexibility and style,” said Lloyd Waldron of Track Trailers. “For years now we have been receiving requests from the US, which proves the Tvan has won the hearts and minds of travelers, regardless of location. We have the utmost confidence that XGRiD will represent the Track brand with integrity and genuine enthusiasm and are so excited to finally share our passion with US explorers and adventurers.”The 2023 Tvan-Zenith Camper Trailer offers a design that fully integrates the electrical system into one package, with Australia’s RedArc Redvision. Redvision along with Manager 30 effectively replaces all the switches, gauges, and power controllers with a simple, state of the art display and mobile app. All switching of circuits and lights, and monitoring of batteries and water tanks can easily be controlled from your phone via Bluetooth at camp or in bed. The set up features a 30A shore charger, MPPT solar charger, and DC to DC charger providing for ultimate off-grid power capabilities.The Tvan also features the Quick Cover™ awning, which can be deployed in two minutes, packed up simultaneously, and provides substantial coverage over the front, kitchen, and side of the Tvan. With arms that pivot to the front and rear of the van, the awning can be used with any level of van setup, including closed deck closed or tent. For extended stays or more coverage, the Tvan also includes the Full Annex and covers the entire length of the Tvan.Arriving in February 2023, customers can schedule an in-person or virtual tour of the Tvan Camper Trailer at XGRiD Campers’ Las Vegas showroom adjacent to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. XGRiD Campers is the premier Southwest destination in the off-grid and off-road camper market, serving first-time adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts looking to escape the ordinary by offering the best brands from the US and Australia. For more information and to schedule a showroom tour, call 702.779.3397 or visit www.xgridcampers.com or www.trackrvs.com About XGRiD CampersLas Vegas-based XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world’s leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, they help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com About Track TrailersTrack was launched in the early 1980s, manufacturing simple 6x4m box trailers. These trailers evolved over time and began to offer modular storage, bedding and living spaces.In 1999 the company took a huge leap forward in the hands of its new owner as the Tvan design broke cover. It was immediately rewarded with excellent sales, passionate owners, and the Caravan Industry Association’s Camper of the Millennium Award.The Tvan has been continuously developed and refined but retains its avant-garde styling and the fundamental robust quality that makes it the benchmark for its category. Track will continue to be proudly Australian-owned and manufactured, and will continue to develop and offer truly innovative, high-performance recreational vehicles.Track remains committed to working with its local suppliers to bring the best technology and insightful design to the market and will be focused on the environmental impact of its products, increasingly addressed by enabling more fuel-efficient tow vehicles to use them. For more information, please visit https://www.trackrvs.com

