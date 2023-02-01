DreamSystems Announces Breakthrough in Climate Models
Correction to Einstein’s General Relativity and a New Law of Physics
In a gravitational field, light does not fall as Einstein stated. In a gravitational field, light rises! To test this, light a match and see which way the flame points, up or down.”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DreamSystems (DBA) announced a correction to Albert Einstein’s relativity theories and results of an analysis by its Battle of Thermopylae Gas climate model that absolves carbon dioxide as the cause of global warming. The model incorporates a new law of physics, the partial temperatures law, that will enable scientists to dramatically improve the accuracy of climate models.
— Tim Melkus
“In a gravitational field, light does not fall as Einstein stated. In a gravitational field, light rises! This means that gravity protects Earth from harmful UV rays along with the atmosphere, and should be in a comprehensive climate model.[Gravity pushes light, pulls mass, pushes light, pulls mass.] To test this, light a match and see which way the flame points, up or down. In addition, climate models currently exclude about 99.67% of air, thus placing too much apparent power in minor gases like carbon dioxide. This is due to a gap in Chem-Phys laws that has now been filled. My new partial temperatures law incorporates all the constituents of air, and shows that carbon dioxide traps a paltry 0.047 F of Earth’s total 59 F greenhouse gas (GhG) effect,” said Tim Melkus, founder of DreamSystems.
Significant Customer Potential
Any customer may immediately employ the new partial temperatures law free of charge, enabling scientists to upgrade the accuracy of climate models exponentially. The new partial temperatures law is: T = (T1 + T2). The partial temperature of each gas is calculated using its molar heat capacity at constant pressure (Cp) multiplied by its mass (M) in the mixture. This new law dovetails with the partial pressures law, P = (P1 + P2). In 1802 John Dalton formulated the law of partial pressures, which states that the total pressure of a mixtures of gases is the sum of the pressure that each would exert alone. The partial temperatures law states that the total temperature of a mixture of gases is the sum of the temperature that each would exert alone.
“For example, the heat-trapping contribution of Nitrox (nitrogen and oxygen gases) is currently excluded from climate models under the mistaken belief that nitrogen and oxygen cannot absorb or release heat,” Melkus continued, “However, NIST data demonstrates that they do. Nitrox accounts for roughly 99% of partial pressures, and 99% of Earth’s GhG effect, or 58.4 degrees. Even argon traps over eleven times more heat than wrongly-convicted CO2. An immutable law of physics says that everything with mass MUST absorb and release heat.”
Both Scientific Advances are Available for Immediate Use
The correction to relativity and the new partial temperatures law are available for review at www.DreamSystems.com. DreamSystems leverages the founder’s nearly four decades of bio-pharmaceutical development and manufacturing expertise to deliver data-driven solutions to the life sciences, physics, and climate sciences industries.
###
DreamSystems is based in Santa Monica, California.
Timothy Melkus
DreamSystems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn