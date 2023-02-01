LiquidPlanner Wins the Winter 2023 Leader Award in Project Management from SourceForge
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner announced today that it has been awarded a Winter 2023 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
This is LiquidPlanner’s fourth consecutive quarter of recognition from SourceForge. “We are thrilled to be recognized again by SourceForge,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford. “We’re focused on solving real, long-standing problems in the project management space. We strive to provide deep and differentiated value to our users, and we love receiving this feedback.”
The LiquidPlanner platform continues to evolve as quickly as today’s workplace. In a recent software release, they launched a refreshed Dashboard User Interface. The new look comes with a highly customizable layout, powerful new widget types and an expanded filtering model. The launch of the updated Dashboards is an extension to the Intelligent Insights pillar of LiquidPlanner’s Planning Intelligence solution, providing more visibility to project data and risk across the entire portfolio.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
