LiquidPlanner Named Leader in G2 Resource Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner announced today they have been named a Leader in Resource Management by G2 Reports. The award, determined by customer satisfaction and user reviews, places LiquidPlanner in the top five for this category. Resource Management software tracks, schedules, and optimizes human and material resources involved in the full project management lifecycle. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Resource Management category, a product must manage resource capacity and plan based on availability, identify best resources for a project, and deliver accurate forecasts.
Resource Management software is ranked specifically on its abilities to integrate with project management software and/or portfolio management software. LiquidPlanner’s unique Planning Intelligence software not only plans and predicts the future, it alerts users to risks in real time and provides insights for how to mitigate potential problems.
Additionally, LiquidPlanner ranked in the top 40 out of nearly 200 businesses as a Leader in Project Management by G2. Advanced project management solutions, such as LiquidPlanner, help managers understand where time is spent on project work to improve efficiency and help teams accurately forecast and hit deadlines. Efficiency and project forecasting in a multi-project portfolio have been highlighted by users of the LiquidPlanner platform in G2 reviews.
To learn more about the LiquidPlanner product, visit their website.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
Resource Management software is ranked specifically on its abilities to integrate with project management software and/or portfolio management software. LiquidPlanner’s unique Planning Intelligence software not only plans and predicts the future, it alerts users to risks in real time and provides insights for how to mitigate potential problems.
Additionally, LiquidPlanner ranked in the top 40 out of nearly 200 businesses as a Leader in Project Management by G2. Advanced project management solutions, such as LiquidPlanner, help managers understand where time is spent on project work to improve efficiency and help teams accurately forecast and hit deadlines. Efficiency and project forecasting in a multi-project portfolio have been highlighted by users of the LiquidPlanner platform in G2 reviews.
To learn more about the LiquidPlanner product, visit their website.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
ted@liquidplanner.com