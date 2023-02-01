Engineer With A Ph.D., Fang Wang Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty To Balance Career And Family
We are helping people save money and providing all kinds of solutions when they have problems with home purchasing so they can get the home they want.”ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fang Wang, a highly skilled engineer with a Ph.D., made the tough decision to leave her stable engineering job in Atlanta to care for her 3-year-old son. After moving to the Bay area due to her husband's relocation, she searched for a profession and a company that would give her more flexibility. That is when she decided to pursue a career in real estate and join California's leading real estate agency, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR).
— Fang Wang
Now she aims to apply her problem-solving skills to her new real estate sales associate role. Speaking on occasion, she said, “Before I joined the team, I used to think a real estate agent is a salesperson as only they can persuade people to buy the product. After I joined, I learned that a good agent is a problem solver. We are helping people save money and providing all kinds of solutions when they have problems with home purchasing so they can get the home they want.” Fang, fluent in Mandarin, said she is committed to the values that YHSGR instills in associates, such as integrity and outstanding client service, and wants to help many American dreams come true.
On her decision to join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, she added, “The agency has the best system to help me jump-start my career. I joined the team in September 2022 and started to receive company-generated clients appointments in October. Now I have closed one deal and another in Escrow and have a listing agreement signed. They provide a flexible and supportive environment that allows me to prioritize my family. Here I don’t forget that I'm a mother, a wife, and a daughter.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker, Lori Hintz, commented about her progress so far, “We are excited to have Fang on our brokerage, and her unique background and hard work have allowed her to adjust quickly. Wang's story is a reminder that no matter where a person is from, if they have the right skills and attitude, they can find success.”
People interested in learning more about her can reach out to her today. https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/fang-wang/
