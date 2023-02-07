Submit Release
EA Markets Adds Gil H. Ha as Senior Advisor

EA Markets , a leading independent investment bank providing capital arranging and financial advisory services, announces Gil H. Ha as Senior Advisor.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EA Markets LLC, a leading independent investment bank providing capital arranging and financial advisory services, announced today the addition of Gil H. Ha as Senior Advisor.

Mr. Ha brings over thirty-years of experience working with senior leaders of the world’s foremost companies on corporate strategy, corporate finance, capital raising, and restructuring. He has held senior positions at major financial firms including Greenhill, Evercore, Lazard, Deutsche Bank and Rohatyn.

Mr. Ha will be responsible for expanding EA's relationships with large global enterprises and delivering EA's unique capabilities for large institutional direct placements and capital consortiums. His extensive corporate advisory experience and his industry expertise in telecom, media, technology, and digital infrastructure are natural extensions of the firm.

“Corporate capital requirements today often demand sophisticated and differentiated approaches to raising capital,” commented Reuben Daniels, founder and Managing Partner of EA Markets, “and the addition of such an accomplished and highly respected banker like Gil will bolster our Trusted Advisor approach with clients.”

"Reuben and I have been friends and colleagues for over 20-years, and we share a deep commitment to protecting our clients in all aspects of their corporate financing activities,” added Mr. Ha, “and I am eager to join the EA team to help clients achieve their strategic business and financial objectives.”


About EA Markets LLC (www.eamarkets.com)
EA Markets is an independent financial advisory firm focused on the capital markets. We offer strategic corporate finance and transaction execution services across a comprehensive range of debt, securitization, derivative, and equity capital. We work exclusively for the benefit of our clients, and we have successfully raised over $250 billion dollars in financing for public, private and financial sponsor portfolio companies.

Perla Bernstein
EA Markets LLC
+1 646-415-6141
