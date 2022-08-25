EA Markets Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor and Arranger on $155 Million Financing for Voyager Global Mobility
EA Markets arranges $155mm fleet financing for Voyager Global Mobility, a leading strategic operator that provides vehicles and drivers to Uber, Lyft & others.
EA Markets continues to provide us with invaluable advice on transactions and strategy... they will be our trusted advisor and arranger for as long as we own the company.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voyager Global Mobility (“VGM” or “the Company”) closed on a $155mm fleet financing facility, exclusively advised and arranged by EA Markets. The transaction will enable the Company to nearly double its global for-hire vehicle fleet.
— Sam Levine, Managing Partner of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners
VGM, a portfolio investment of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, is a leading strategic operator in ride hailing, car sharing, government mobility, and other on-demand car sharing services for mobility software giants such as Uber, Didi, Lyft, Via, Turo, and Getaround. “This latest round of financing will provide us with liquidity for our growth strategy, not just domestically but also for our LATAM operations,” said Wayne Ackerman, VGM's CFO. “As with our prior transactions, EA Markets was integral to the deal, arranging the capital required to support our aggressive pursuit of becoming the most important mobility provider in the U.S. and abroad,” Ackerman added. Currently, VGM provides thousands of professionally managed and licensed vehicles to multiple sectors across 20 cities in the United States and Mexico.
Sam Levine, Managing Partner of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, remarked "EA Markets continues to provide us with invaluable advice on transactions and strategy. Over the last four years, EA has become a vital part of the VGM team, and they will be our trusted advisor and arranger for as long as we own the company.”
This is VGM’s fifth transaction with EA Markets. "We are thrilled to play a part in VGM’s sustained growth and success,” commented Robert Imershein, President of EA Markets, “and are excited to further advise the Company on growth strategies that take its business to the next level.”
EA Markets served as VGM’s exclusive arranger and financial advisor on this transaction.
About EA Markets LLC (www.eamarkets.com)
EA Markets is an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital. EA has raised over $100 billion dollars in debt and equity financing for public corporations and private equity portfolio companies. Our corporate finance professionals are highly experienced in executing syndicated loans, direct placements and securities underwriting transactions. Securities activities conducted by EA Markets Securities LLC member FINRA & SIPC.
Perla Bernstein
EA Markets LLC
info@eamarkets.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn