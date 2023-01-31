Former Knox County Business Owner Arrested for Tax Evasion

Knoxville, TN - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and Tuesday’s arrest of Jimmy Allen Ball, Jr. Bond was set at $25,000.

On January 26, 2022, the Knox County Grand Jury indicted Ball on 29 counts of tax evasion, theft over $60,000, and two counts of violating the Tennessee Computer Act. The indictments allege Ball evaded tax due the Tennessee Department of Revenue by filing false sales tax returns for Snappy Solutions, LLC.

If convicted, Ball could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in the state penitentiary and fined $25,000 for both the computer and theft charges. He co uld be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,“ Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue

