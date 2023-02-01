Richard Anderson Joins Corevist as CRO
Strategic considerations are changing fast in this economy, and many companies need that extra insight from a seasoned enterprise leader.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corevist, the go-to ecommerce platform for B2B companies who run SAP ERP, has named Richard Anderson as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Anderson will oversee global sales efforts and implement strategies to strengthen relationships with existing clients and drive customer acquisition and growth.
— Andy Martin, Corevist CEO
Anderson brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with over 20 years of history managing sales teams and a particular focus on enterprise applications and driving results for SAP partners. This gives him a deep understanding of the challenges that Corevist's clients face in B2B ecommerce. Prior to joining Corevist, Anderson held leadership positions at Prospecta Software as EVP Americas Sales and at Utopia Global as VP, Americas Sales. His entrepreneurial mindset allows him to identify opportunities for SAP companies to improve customer experience and exceed buyer expectations.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join this team,” Anderson said. “I’ve seen it all when it comes to launching, growing, and scaling enterprise solutions in the SAP and B2B world. I look forward to helping Corevist clients uncover new revenue streams, connect with customers, and actualize the potential of their digital businesses.”
Corevist CEO Andy Martin spoke highly of Anderson. “SAP companies are eager to dive into B2B ecommerce, whether they’re just starting out or replacing a legacy solution. But strategic considerations are changing fast in this economy, and many companies need that extra insight from a seasoned enterprise leader. Having worked with Rich to scale a previous organization, I’m thrilled to have him leading our sales team as we advise the market on what’s coming next.”
For over a decade, Corevist has been a trusted partner for B2B manufacturers looking to launch and grow ecommerce channels, particularly those using SAP for their ERP. With SAP ECC reaching end-of-life status in 2027, Corevist has been instrumental in guiding clients and prospects through a smooth tandem upgrade process in which S/4HANA and B2B ecommerce are implemented in parallel. This ensures companies succeed on S/4HANA while maintaining a strong focus on providing exceptional customer experiences through digital channels such as B2B portals and full-fledged ecommerce sites.
To learn more about the future of B2B ecommerce, including the great S/4HANA migration, join Corevist for its upcoming webinar, Peering into the Future: The Evolving Landscape of B2B eCommerce, taking place on March 14 at 10am EST.
About Corevist
Corevist empowers SAP companies to delight their customers with B2B portals and eCommerce integrated to SAP ERP. As a cloud-native solution, the Corevist Platform allows organizations to transform their customer experience without creating significant burdens for their IT staff. With Corevist managing the entire stack, companies like H.B. Fuller, Nordson, LORD Corporation, and Emmerson Packaging compete online while retaining the focus on their core business.
Corevist solutions process over $2 billion in transaction value every year, interacting directly with clients’ SAP systems. SAP has certified Corevist’s ERP integration for S/4HANA and NetWeaver, and Corevist is SAP’s only strategic partner in commerce.
Corevist is a global company with clients in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Africa, and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit Corevist.com.
Chelsea Raegen
Corevist
