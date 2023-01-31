Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers The Highly Acclaimed Dale Carnegie Course To Its Associates
Dale Carnegie Course builds the skills that really matter - allowing you to speak with confidence, become an engaging leader, present with impact, increase your sales and provide world class service”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate brokerage in California, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is now offering the highly acclaimed Dale Carnegie Course for all of their YHSGR Associates. This program is available at no additional cost. It is already included as part of our YHSGR CONTINUING EDUCATION program to help their staff team members, and agents.
— Anita Witecki
“Dale Carnegie Course builds the skills that really matter - allowing you to speak with confidence, become an engaging leader, present with impact, increase your sales and provide world class service,” said Anita Witecki, YHSGR General Manager, who is responsible to making this course available to all YHSGR staff members. “This Dale Carnegie Course is a required training for all of our staff team members as part of our continuing education programs so that we can deliver the highest level of service to our agents, broker associates, and the end consumers home buyers and sellers clients”, added Witecki.
The training is in line with the vision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to help its associates transform their lives. The agency regularly arranges workshops to teach its associates pro-business growth systems, cutting-edge lead generation technology, and exclusive listing marketing, so they close more deals. This has made it one of the fastest-growing businesses in California, with real estate sales of over $1 Billion in transactions.
With the course, YHSGR associates will see a dramatic improvement in their professional and personal development and learn the core skills needed to become better professionals. The "How to Win Friends and Influence People" course has a track record of helping people improve their lives by mastering the art of building relationships, communication, and, most importantly, how they can improve their credibility and with the respect of others.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has completed the Dale Carnegie Course online at the YHSGR University on January 27, 2023.
The course is based on the principles outlined in one of the best-selling books of all time. It has helped countless entrepreneurs, business professionals, and sales professionals improve their mindset for several decades. The course offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers everything a salesperson needs to develop a mindset of abundance and become a better communicator, which is a hallmark of a great leader.
Speaking on launch of Dale Carnegie Course, YHSGR Sales Manager, Hazel Tubayan, said, "At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we want our associates to be happy and have a life that they are proud of. Many of our associates who have been associated with us credit their success to the positivity in the company and how our courses enable them to communicate more effectively. With this Dale Carnegie course, we believe our staff team members and agents will learn about the core aspects that can help them grow both personally and professionally."
To learn more about YHSGR University, please check Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Guaranteed to Help You Get Through a Tough Economy - YHSGR University