Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta involving MARTA PD

Atlanta, GA (January 31, 2023) – ﻿The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 30, 2023. One man was shot and one MARTA PD officer was injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 9:15 p.m., a MARTA PD officer met with an acquaintance, Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert, age 38, at Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets in Atlanta. During the meeting, Lambert hit the officer, knocking her to the ground, then dragging, strangling, and repeatedly hitting her. Lambert grabbed the officer’s gun while in the holster. After Lambert released the officer’s weapon, she shot him. Lambert got in his car and drove a short distance before wrecking at Decatur and Bell Streets. Both Lambert and the officer were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The officer has been treated and released from the hospital. Lambert remains in ICU. 

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and the aggravated assault on the officer. Charges against Lambert are pending. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

