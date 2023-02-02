Histiocytosis Association Funded Grants to Pursue New Breakthroughs in Rare Cancer Research
The Histiocytosis Association is announcing the awarding of four new research grants for study of various histiocytic disorders, including HLH and LCH.PITMAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Histiocytosis Association is glad to continue the process of strengthening histiocytosis research once again, through the Histiocytosis Research Grant Program.
The four research seed grants of $50,000 each, were awarded to:
1. Dr. Kim Nichols for Immunoproteasome Inhibition as a Novel Therapy for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH)
2. Dr. Gaurav Goyal for Burden of Morbidity and Premature Mortality in Patients with Langerhans cell Histiocytosis
3. Dr. Scott Canna for Defining and Testing the Hyperinflammatory Immune Synapse
4. Dr. Michael Jordan for Defining the Pathophysiology of HLH in Hematologic Malignancies
The Histiocytosis Research Grant Program
At the very heart of the Histiocytosis Association is the steadfast commitment to finding a cure for histiocytic disorders. The Histiocytosis Association Research Grant Program was established in 1990 by the Association’s Board of Trustees with the objective of identifying and funding the most important and promising research initiatives – those that will lead to more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.
This has equated to over $7 million in research funds and 194 projects, with 2020 being the only year that research funding halted due to unprecedented events. Called seed grants, these $50,000 grants are used to support new projects as they seek to establish new indications within histiocytic disorders, allowing progress in the field to occur.
Visit our website or email us at info@histio.org to find out more about the awarded studies.
The next funding cycle begins in Mid-April. Email secretariat@histiocytesociety.org for more information on submission.
Histiocytosis
Histiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition affecting children and adults. It is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited. For more information on Histiocytosis, go to www.histio.org
