FRONTLINE RESPONSE HELPING LEAD SEX TRAFFICKING EMERGENCY RESPONSE DURING SUPER BOWL:

Set to Provide Outreach and Emergency Housing to Victims

“By providing emergency services at the Super Bowl, we’re going to offer pathways to freedom for survivors who may not have known there was hope beyond their current crisis." ”
— Jeff Shaw, Frontline Response Chief Program Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to rescue individuals out of sex trafficking and homelessness, is helping lead efforts at the upcoming Super Bowl by providing outreach, emergency care and behavioral health services to sex trafficking victims. The team will have ‘boots on the ground’ in the week-long leadup to Super Bowl Sunday to provide emergency services and assistance to local, state and federal law enforcement.

Frontline Response is working with national and local partners in providing services to victims. Whether the team member is a non-profit or local, state or federal law enforcement agency, they share a common goal of helping victims find freedom in the midst of an explosive uptick due to migration, increasing vulnerability, and predatory behavior on social media.

Frontline Response assists in the rescue of adults who first make the decision to leave the circumstance or situation and are unable to get out on their own. Assisting over 1,700 victims out of sex trafficking and transitioning over 1,000 men, women and children out of homelessness, the Atlanta-based organization is literally at the frontline for rescues.

Frontline’s team will provide outreach, emergency transportation, and residential care while plans are made for longer term care. Working with law enforcement, they will provide any observed information that will assist in the apprehension of human traffickers.

Frontline’s success comes from honoring the strength and courage of individuals by helping them fulfill the choice to leave and partnering with them throughout the process. The organization has developed a prototype for outreach, rescue, and emergency safe housing in the fight against sex trafficking that is sought after nationally.

As they prepare for the Super Bowl, the organizations want to send a clear message that help is available to end human trafficking and that there are resources available to anyone in need.

"The Super Bowl is a celebration of one of America’s favorite sports; however, for sex trafficking victims it is a nightmare. Working together, we’re going to offer pathways to freedom for survivors who may not have known there was hope beyond their current crisis,” said Jeff Shaw, chief program officer with Frontline Response.

