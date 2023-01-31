PennDOT Provides Update on Early February Windmill Superloads

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Wednesday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, and 11:00 AM. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. PennDOT expects parts to pass through Clearfield around an hour after leaving Fall Creek in each instance.

Also on Wednesday, windmill blades will leave Erie at 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, and 12:00 Noon and will pass through Clearfield later on Wednesday. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

On Thursday, a shipment will leave Falls Creek at 9:00 AM and arrive in Clearfield about an hour later. This transport will feature a wrong-way movement involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. The transport will travel the wrong way back onto Route 879 and continue that movement until it reaches the Route 153 intersection.

PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during "wrong way" maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423.

