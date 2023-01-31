Tax Scammers are Waiting Around the Corner

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scammers are waiting for that January 31, 2023 W-2 deadline to pass so they can start making their rounds. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges consumers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft. 37 SC consumers reported being victims of some type of tax ID theft in 2022, 33 specifically reported that someone had already used their Social Security number to file. This is the most common form of tax fraud; the tips below will help consumers protect their refund and personal information this tax season:

For more information on tax fraud and scams, visit SCDCA’s Scam page. Consumers who believe they are the victim of a security breach, scam or identity theft are encouraged to seek guidance from SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out an ID Theft Intake form by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on Report Identity Theft.