American IRA Discusses the Advantages of Opening a Self-Directed SEP IRA
A recent post at American IRA highlighted the specific advantages of opening a Self-Directed SEP IRA for retirement investing purposes.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SEP IRA is one of the most powerful ways investors can save for retirement, even from a mathematical point of view. That’s the contention of a recent post at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm recently explained how SEP-IRAs can be powerful tools for retirement investing, especially when self-directed. But what is self-directing, and how does it apply to the world of retirement investing involving SEP-IRAs?
In the post, American IRA first addressed how a Self-Directed SEP-IRA works. “Knowing that a SEP IRA exists is only half the battle,” noted the post. American IRA noted how investors need to understand how it works and why it may work for specific investors to get the most out of this type of account. For example, SEP IRAs are typically best for small business owners who have a lot of income to devote toward a retirement account, which in turn takes advantage of the high contribution limits present with a Self-Directed SEP IRA.
There’s also the issue of what “self-direction” means. For the uninitiated, a Self-Directed retirement account is one in which the investor takes control. Working with an administrator who administers the account, the Self-Directed IRA holder can issue buy/sell orders to the administrator. If the administrator offers these services in the full range of retirement asset classes available to them—real estate, precious metals, private companies, and the like—then the investor can exercise a greater deal of independence than typically found through modern retirement brokerage accounts.
In the post, American IRA highlighted how self-directing intersects with the specific advantages of the SEP IRA to give investors a chance to build a sizeable nest egg for retirement. For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
