Citizant Completes Triennial Appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for DEV and SVC
CMMI standards underpin Citizant’s Delivery System, which consistently earns ‘exceptional’ CPARS ratings
The degree of constant improvement and streamlining that Citizant performs is not common, even among Maturity Level 3 companies.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant has completed its triennial appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Maturity Level 3 for DEV and SVC. The appraisal was performed by David Quinn of Sensible Process, LLC.
CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well-characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.
“Citizant is a long-term believer in the value of defined, managed processes to drive successful outcomes for our federal agency customers,” said Pamela Schoppert, Vice President of Human Experience and Quality Programs. “CMMI-DEV and SVC are the foundational pillars of Citizant’s Delivery System, which is the primary reason why Citizant regularly receives ‘exceptional’ 5.0 ratings on our CPARS reports. Our reference projects within the U.S. Space Force, IRS, and other federal financial agencies deserve all the credit for adhering strongly to CMMI standards and making this tri-annual appraisal a straightforward exercise.”
“The degree of constant improvement and streamlining that Citizant performs is not common, even among Maturity Level 3 companies,” said Quinn of Sensible Process. “Solid processes are being made stronger and the amount of automation added in the last three years makes Citizant elite among organizations pursuing CMMI, both Development and Services.”
In addition to CMMI, Citizant’s three ISO certifications – ISO 9001:2015 for talent acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management, and ISO 27001:2013 for information security – comprise the company’s Management System, which gives customers and partners confidence that Citizant achieves high-quality and consistent results in internal operations.
Citizant’s continuous improvement efforts led by Director of Quality and Performance Excellence, CG Harper, have resulted in more-effective use and tighter integration of existing information systems. In support of the evolving CMMC 2.0 standards, the company has also tightened its information security protocols and infrastructure for protecting information assets in a virtual work environment. Citizant is registered as a CMMI Institute Partner, which allows the company to offer CMMI-approved consulting services to other commercial, non-profit, and governmental organizations.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity & credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including innovative data strategies, data governance and quality programs, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Sensible Process, LLC
Sensible Process, LLC is a performance improvement consulting company, focusing on process improvement activities to improve the client’s ability to produce high-quality products and services at a reduced cost and a shorter development cycle. Sensible Process was founded on the premise that process improvement must be handled in a sensible manner, benefiting the organization in both the near-term and the long-term. Learn more at http://sensibleprocess.com or on LinkedIn.
About ISACA
For more than 50 years, ISACA® (https://www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.
