The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care Announces Interim Healthcare CEO
I look forward to leading this dynamic and talented team and guiding the organization as it continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Hazlett as interim CEO. Hazlett brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously served as CFO at The Center. Reporting to the board of directors, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and providing administrative leadership to accomplish The Center’s strategic goals and priorities.
"Brett has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and strategist," said James Hall, MD, orthopedic surgeon and president of The Center’s Board of Directors. "His deep understanding of operations and leadership will help guide the organization to achieve our goal of delivering exceptional quality specialty healthcare in the most patient-friendly manner possible."
Hazlett is a mission-driven financial executive with a diverse background in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. He has held multiple strategic and operational roles across various industries and is known for his collaborative leadership style that encourages creative problem solving, drives accountability and integrity, and promotes sound decision making. He has a track record of driving organizational value by developing strong, results-oriented teams of innovative thinkers who use data and analytics to measure and improve performance. Previous roles include VP Finance and Administration for Inboard Technology, VP Financial Planning and Analysis for Levi's Brand, and Controller for Eli Lilly and Company.
"I was drawn to the opportunity at The Center because of the team’s ability to work collaboratively to achieve our mission and drive impact for our community," said Hazlett. "I look forward to leading this dynamic and talented team and guiding the organization as it continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community."
