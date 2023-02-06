Compunetix Announces New Private-Cloud, Virtual Collaboration Solution, ConferenceManager5v
A New Virtualized Product in Our Line of Trusted Collaboration PlatformsMONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ConferenceManager5v (CM5v) is a state-of-the-art, virtualized conferencing platform engineered to deliver highly secure audio and web conferencing to commercial and government markets. The system provides end-to-end encryption and offers unmatched operational flexibility, supporting ad-hoc and scheduled conferences, as well as pre-set blast dial sessions. This change enables deployment in centralized and virtualized data centers for scalability, simplified maintenance, and cost savings.
New Features
- Virtualized Deployment – for a lower hardware footprint and significant cost savings
- Increased Capacity – up to 512 participants in a single call
- Native Encryption – TLS & SRTP support
- High-Definition Audio Codec – OPUS G.722 support along with G.711 for standard definition audio
- FIPS 140-2 Certification – native IT security accreditation program for validating that the cryptographic modules produced by private sector companies meet well-defined security standards
ConferenceManager Key Benefits
- Blast Dial Conferencing – dedicated bridge line to connect key personnel
- Active Directory – active directory and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) support
- Call Management – operator console & end user console for assisted and unassisted call management
- High Capacity Scaling – tower configuration support for scaling to any capacity requirements
- Cost Savings – rapid, compelling payback following a minimal one-time investment
- Dynamic Integration – integrates with familiar applications to enhance custom workflow needs
- Web Collaboration Toolset – whiteboard, Q&A, polling, pass control, and much more
- Workflow Enablement - enables even the most complex, multipoint industry workflows
The ConferenceManager5v platform is architected to serve as both a standalone collaboration platform as well as a development tool for delivering multipoint, rich media business workflows. Leveraging the system’s powerful end-user and agent interfaces, the CM5v can serve as the central collaborative engine for website and mobile communication workflows.
There are a few key ways that companies can leverage the CM5v platform to enable digital workflows. First, companies can consolidate multiple communication tools onto a single platform, which can simplify communication and collaboration for employees. The CM5v improves accessibility because it is accessible from a wide range of devices, including smartphones and tablets, which makes it easier for employees to access the tools they need from remote locations. Features such as video conferencing and screen sharing can help improve collaboration and reduce the need for in-person meetings. By streamlining communication and collaboration, the CM5v can help increase productivity. Lastly, by consolidating multiple communication tools into a single platform, companies can reduce the costs associated with managing multiple systems.
Industry Use Cases Include
- Executive Support – secure, encrypted collaboration
- Transportation – airfield support, shipboard, crash systems
- Energy & Utilities – emergency alerting, ring down and Blast Dial
- Financial Trading – integrations with legacy Hoot and Holler systems
- Unified Crisis Response – disaster recovery, business continuity, and crisis resolution
Next Steps
Contact and/or schedule a live demo with our expert, Josh Obusek, who can be reached at jobusek@compunetix.com. Get answers to your unique questions and find out why the CM5v is the right conferencing solution for your organization. We look forward to showing you how our solution delivers seamless and secure conferencing.
About Compunetix
For over 50 years, Compunetix has been providing advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for military markets, government agencies, service providers, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time. For more information visit the Compunetix website at www.compunetix.com.
Robert Haley
Compunetix
+1 412-858-6209
