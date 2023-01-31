Submit Release
ATTO Technology Announces New 64Gb Gen 7 Fibre Channel HBAs

For 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world’s best e

New PCIe 4 HBAs support 6,400MB/s per channel data throughput.

AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments announced today the availability of new 64Gb Gen 7 Fibre Channel host bus adapter products. The introduction of these adapters affirms ATTO Technology’s commitment to providing the latest high-performance Fibre Channel technology to markets worldwide.

The new ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) are available in low-profile single- and dual-port versions. They support 6,400MB/s per channel data throughput with 12.8GB/s throughput per port in full-duplex mode.

These additions to the ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBA portfolio will enable companies to capitalize on their existing SAN infrastructure and address the growing need for high-performing, scalable and secure storage to support exponential data growth in applications that include real-time 8K video editing, high-performance computing, data lake warehousing, server virtualization, artificial intelligence, and real-time transaction processing.

“There is immense pressure for data centers to meet very high performance guarantees on limited budgets,” said Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology. “With our 64Gb Gen 7 Celerity HBAs, an existing Fibre Channel SAN can be upgraded to maximize performance over a long period of time.”

ATTO Celerity Gen 7 Fibre Channel HBAs include the second generation FC-NVMe standard, and feature improvements in latency and security, automatic buffer credit recovery, and virtual machine awareness.

The increase in bandwidth facilitates improved data access capabilities and IOPs, accelerating data analysis for faster real-time insights, allowing quicker access to shared data, and the full utilization of NVMe drives. Data-intensive applications like Cloud, AI development, Machine Learning, and 4K and 8K video will see noticeable improvements.

ATTO Technology Gen 7 Celerity 64Gb HBAs are available now from their distributors or via the store.atto.com

