Fandl, LLC and The Gagnon Group, LLC Merge to Form FandlGagnon, LLC

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandl, LLC, a tax advisory firm based in New Jersey, and The Gagnon Group, LLC, a tax consulting and technology firm based in Boston, announced the two firms have completed the merger to form FandlGagnon, LLC.

The firms had announced their intention to merge in December 2022. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This merger creates a national firm with a wider and deeper scope of tax services and competencies to help clients plan, manage, and comply with the ever-expanding web of tax requirements at the federal, state, and local levels.

Both firms were founded by ex-Big 4 tax partners and had delivered an array of creative tax consulting, compliance and technology services and solutions to Fortune 500 and middle-market companies for decades, with a common goal of helping organizations best manage their tax obligations and opportunities.

“We’ve taken the best of our two firms and formed a new entity that offers our clients an even higher level of service and scope of capabilities,” said Bill Gagnon. “We look forward to demonstrating to them all what FandlGagnon can now offer.”

“We’re incredibly excited to move forward with our team, and look forward to what lies ahead,” added Glen Fandl.

About FandlGagnon, LLC

Founded by ex-Big 4 tax partners, FandlGagnon LLC is a national firm that provides tax solutions through services and competencies that help clients plan, manage, and comply with the ever-expanding web of tax requirements at the federal, state, and local levels. Specialties include tax consulting, compliance, outsourcing, and technology. In addition, through their membership in BOKS International, a Top 15 global alliance of almost 100 professional service firms, FandlGagnon has the resources to assist clients in nearly every tax jurisdiction in the world. For more information, please visit www.fandlgagnon.com.



